Joe Jonas Performs Without His Wedding Ring After Confirming Sophie Turner Divorce

Watch : Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Break Silence on Divorce

They're only human.

One day after filing for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage, Joe Jonas hit the stage to perform in Phoenix sans his wedding ring, as seen in videos shared to social media Sept. 6. (The "Hesitate" singer is currently in the midst of the Jonas Brothers' Five Albums. One Night. tour.)

The 34-year-old filed divorce papers on Sept. 5 in Miami Dade County, Fla., according to court documents obtained by E! News, with the singer stating that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

The Camp Rock alum asked for "shared parental responsibility" with the Game of Thrones alum, 27, and said a "parenting plan should be established" for their daughter Willa, 3, and another daughter, 14 months, whose initials were listed as "D.J." in the court docs.

Additionally, Joe also asked the court to uphold their prenuptial agreement established in April 2019.

The former couple broke their silence after the filing, sharing a joint statement reflecting on their decision.