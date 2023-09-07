Priyanka Chopra Jonas Steps Out on Red Carpet Amid Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Divorce

Watch : Priyanka Chopra Shares How Nick Jonas "Sealed the Deal"

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is taking bold risks with her fashion style.

The Baywatch actress arrived at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 in a shimmering, see-through dress laid over a black bralette and shorts. The 41-year-old—who is married to Nick Jonas—accessorized her daring outfit with a metallic belt and black heels, as well as gold jewelry.

It marks the first public outing from a Jonas family member since Priyanka's brother-in-law Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, writing in court documents that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." The duo have since spoken out about their separation, writing in a joint Instagram statements Sept. 6, "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision."

Priyanka and Nick have not publicly commented on the new family dynamic.

They've so far been enjoying a memorable summer alongside their daughter Malti, 19 months. In fact, Priyanka documented her August adventures in an Instagram carousel, featuring photos of herself dressed to the nines and casual family outings at New York City's Central Park. As she wrote at the time, "August magic."