Priyanka Chopra Jonas Steps Out on Red Carpet Amid Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Divorce

Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Nick Jonas, arrived at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 in a bold look, featuring a sheer gown complete with a metallic belt and heels.

Watch: Priyanka Chopra Shares How Nick Jonas "Sealed the Deal"

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is taking bold risks with her fashion style.

The Baywatch actress arrived at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 in a shimmering, see-through dress laid over a black bralette and shorts. The 41-year-old—who is married to Nick Jonas—accessorized her daring outfit with a metallic belt and black heels, as well as gold jewelry.

It marks the first public outing from a Jonas family member since Priyanka's brother-in-law Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, writing in court documents that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." The duo have since spoken out about their separation, writing in a joint Instagram statements Sept. 6, "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision."

Priyanka and Nick have not publicly commented on the new family dynamic.

They've so far been enjoying a memorable summer alongside their daughter Malti, 19 months. In fact, Priyanka documented her August adventures in an Instagram carousel, featuring photos of herself dressed to the nines and casual family outings at New York City's Central Park. As she wrote at the time, "August magic."

photos
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Family Photos With Daughter Malti

And she's since kicked off September magic with the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023, a new take on the lingerie brand's former fashion show that was canceled four years ago.

Dubbed as the "VS Fashion Show Reimagined," the new venture will air on Amazon Prime Video Sept. 26.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

"Presented as a feature length film," a press release read, "it will unite fashion, film, art and culture featuring dynamic global creatives, top supermodels, musical talent and more."

Keep reading to see more stars shine at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Doja Cat
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Naomi Campbell
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Lourdes Leon
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Gigi Hadid
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Avril Lavigne
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Stassie Karanikolaou
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Julia Fox
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
AnnaSophia Robb
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Lila Moss
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Iris Law
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Jamie Chung
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Adriana Lima
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Reneé Rapp
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Lukas Gage
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Naomi Osaka
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Jemima Kirke
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Tayshia Adams
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Amelia Gray Hamlin
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Grace VanderWaal
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Ivy Getty
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Chloe Fineman
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Camille Kostek
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Michaela Stark
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Candice Swanepoel
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Rafa Kalimann
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Remi Bader
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Tessa Brooks
