Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Lives in the Weeks Leading Up to Divorce

Winter has come for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's marriage.
However, their relationship seemed sunny in the weeks prior to the Jonas Brothers singer filing for divorce from the Game of Thrones actress on Sept. 5. The former couple—who are parents to daughters Willa, 4, and a 14-month-old baby girl listed in court docs as D.J.—addressed the split the next day.
"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the former pair shared in a message, posted to their respective Instagram accounts. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."
The breakup came amid a period of new career ventures for the duo, including the kickoff of the Jonas Brothers' tour called Five Albums. One Night. in August.
Sophie, 27, supported Joe, 34, at the tour's launch in New York's Yankee Stadium Aug. 12, where, as seen in fan footage from the show, he gave her a sweet shoutout right before singing "Hesitate." (Previously, Joe shared that he wrote "Hesitate" as a tribute to Sophie.)
"If you're going through a tough time, they reach out to you, they've got your back no matter what. That person is here with me tonight, Sophie," Joe said in a video posted to TikTok. "So, I'd love to hear you sing this with me if you don't mind. I want you to think of that person. If that person's here, you've got to hold them tight."
Sophie later shared photos from the night, including one snapshot of her holding Joe's hand, writing on Instagram Aug. 14, "long long New York nights."
Two days later, news broke that the duo closed out a deal to sell their shared Miami, Fla. home, as People reported. (Indeed, the last day their daughters lived in the Miami mansion was Aug. 15, according to Joe's divorce filing.)
As Joe's ongoing tour carried him from state to state, Sophie has continued shooting scenes in England for Joan, a TV series centering on the real life of 1980s thief Joan Hannington, and was previously seen onset in Birmingham in Daily Mail photos.
Just days before Joe filed for divorce, Sophie celebrated the end of filming Joan's Birmingham portion during a wrap party with her coworkers at the bar Dropshot, the manager Hezron Stephenson told People. Footage from their festive night out showed Sophie, clad in a gray minidress, jamming out to Eminem's "The Real Slim Shady."
Neither star has elaborated on the reason behind the split, with Joe only noting in his Sept. 5 divorce docs that their marriage was "irretrievably broken."
The couple tied the knot in May 2019, with her reflecting on their romance in an interview with The Sunday Times published two weeks later. She recalled how the singer was there for her when she was "mentally unwell" at age 20, not long after they met.
"He was, like, ‘I can't be with you until you love yourself, I can't see you love me more than you love yourself.' That was something, him doing that," she said. "I think he kind of saved my life, in a way."
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment on the divorce but hasn't heard back.
Keep reading to lose yourself in photos from Joe and Sophie's seven-year relationship: