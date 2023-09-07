Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Lives in the Weeks Leading Up to Divorce

Watch : Sophie Turner Dances at Wrap Party Ahead of Divorce News

Winter has come for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's marriage.

However, their relationship seemed sunny in the weeks prior to the Jonas Brothers singer filing for divorce from the Game of Thrones actress on Sept. 5. The former couple—who are parents to daughters Willa, 4, and a 14-month-old baby girl listed in court docs as D.J.—addressed the split the next day.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the former pair shared in a message, posted to their respective Instagram accounts. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

The breakup came amid a period of new career ventures for the duo, including the kickoff of the Jonas Brothers' tour called Five Albums. One Night. in August.

Sophie, 27, supported Joe, 34, at the tour's launch in New York's Yankee Stadium Aug. 12, where, as seen in fan footage from the show, he gave her a sweet shoutout right before singing "Hesitate." (Previously, Joe shared that he wrote "Hesitate" as a tribute to Sophie.)