Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and More Stars Stun at Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 Red Carpet

The angels have landed on the red carpet.
In celebration of the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023, models and celebrities stepped out at The Manhattan Center in New York on Sept. 6, including A-list models Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell and Candice Swanepoel.
While the lingerie brand canceled its annual fashion show four years ago, Victoria's Secret is now labeling The Tour as the "VS Fashion Show Reimagined," airing on Amazon Prime Video Sept. 26. "Presented as a feature length film," reads a press release, "it will unite fashion, film, art and culture featuring dynamic global creatives, top supermodels, musical talent and more."
The glitzy event also brought out the next generation of Hollywood stars to rock daring ensembles, including Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon; Jude Law's daughter Iris Law; and Kate Moss' daughter Lila Moss.
Lourdes, 26, posed in a sheer netted dress and black bottoms at the Victoria's Secret bash, while Iris and Lila got their angel wings for the night out. They each paired the intricate, Gothic-inspired accessories with sheer embellished minidresses worn over black bra tops and underwear.
Iris, 22, has previously taken fashion and beauty inspiration from unlikely places, telling British Vogue in 2021 why she was moved to shave her head for Paris Fashion Week. "I wanted to do something that felt liberating," Iris recalled. "The day I shaved my head, I changed my life. I've never done anything like that before."
These days, she's opting for a platinum blond pixie cut with blunt bangs, a 'do she certainly showed off on the red carpet.
Other stars to pose in sheer and edgy looks were actress Priyanka Chopra, Kardashian bestie Stassie Karanikolaou, Bachelor Nation's Tayshia Adams, model Amelia Gray Hamlin and America's Got Talent alum Grace VanderWaal.
Read on to see all the stars looking fierce at the Victoria's Secret event.