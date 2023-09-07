Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and More Stars Stun at Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 Red Carpet

Models including Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon and Jude Law's daughter Iris Law donned lingerie-inspired red carpet event outfits for the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 event.

By Lindsay Weinberg Sep 07, 2023 1:26 AMTags
Red CarpetGalleriesVictoria's SecretModelsCelebritiesGigi HadidEmily Ratajkowski
Watch: Tyra Banks Calls Victoria's Secret Rebrand a "Beauty Revolution"

The angels have landed on the red carpet. 

In celebration of the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023, models and celebrities stepped out at The Manhattan Center in New York on Sept. 6, including A-list models Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell and Candice Swanepoel.

While the lingerie brand canceled its annual fashion show four years ago, Victoria's Secret is now labeling The Tour as the "VS Fashion Show Reimagined," airing on Amazon Prime Video Sept. 26. "Presented as a feature length film," reads a press release, "it will unite fashion, film, art and culture featuring dynamic global creatives, top supermodels, musical talent and more."

The glitzy event also brought out the next generation of Hollywood stars to rock daring ensembles, including Madonna's daughter Lourdes LeonJude Law's daughter Iris Law; and Kate Moss' daughter Lila Moss.

Lourdes, 26, posed in a sheer netted dress and black bottoms at the Victoria's Secret bash, while Iris and Lila got their angel wings for the night out. They each paired the intricate, Gothic-inspired accessories with sheer embellished minidresses worn over black bra tops and underwear.

photos
Victoria's Secret Models' Baby Boom

Iris, 22, has previously taken fashion and beauty inspiration from unlikely places, telling British Vogue in 2021 why she was moved to shave her head for Paris Fashion Week. "I wanted to do something that felt liberating," Iris recalled. "The day I shaved my head, I changed my life. I've never done anything like that before."

These days, she's opting for a platinum blond pixie cut with blunt bangs, a 'do she certainly showed off on the red carpet. 

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Speaks Out After "Urgent Fetal Surgery"

2

Jennifer Love Hewitt Addresses Comments That She Looks Different

3

Miley Cyrus Reveals the Day She Knew Liam Hemsworth Marriage Was Over

Other stars to pose in sheer and edgy looks were actress Priyanka Chopra, Kardashian bestie Stassie Karanikolaou, Bachelor Nation's Tayshia Adams, model Amelia Gray Hamlin and America's Got Talent alum Grace VanderWaal.

Read on to see all the stars looking fierce at the Victoria's Secret event.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Gigi Hadid
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Naomi Campbell
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Lourdes Leon
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Avril Lavigne
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Stassie Karanikolaou
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Chloe Fineman
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Jamie Chung
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Lukas Gage
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Iris Law
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Lila Moss
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Tayshia Adams
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Amelia Gray Hamlin
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Grace VanderWaal
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Ivy Getty
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Camille Kostek
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Michaela Stark
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Candice Swanepoel
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Rafa Kalimann
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Remi Bader
Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Tessa Brooks
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Speaks Out After "Urgent Fetal Surgery"

2

Jennifer Love Hewitt Addresses Comments That She Looks Different

3

Miley Cyrus Reveals the Day She Knew Liam Hemsworth Marriage Was Over

4

Influencer Ruby Franke Charged With 6 Counts of Felony Child Abuse

5

Joe Jonas Says Marriage With Sophie Turner is "Irretrievably Broken"