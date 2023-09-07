Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and More Stars Stun at Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 Red Carpet

Watch : Tyra Banks Calls Victoria's Secret Rebrand a "Beauty Revolution"

The angels have landed on the red carpet.

In celebration of the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023, models and celebrities stepped out at The Manhattan Center in New York on Sept. 6, including A-list models Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell and Candice Swanepoel.

While the lingerie brand canceled its annual fashion show four years ago, Victoria's Secret is now labeling The Tour as the "VS Fashion Show Reimagined," airing on Amazon Prime Video Sept. 26. "Presented as a feature length film," reads a press release, "it will unite fashion, film, art and culture featuring dynamic global creatives, top supermodels, musical talent and more."

The glitzy event also brought out the next generation of Hollywood stars to rock daring ensembles, including Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon; Jude Law's daughter Iris Law; and Kate Moss' daughter Lila Moss.

Lourdes, 26, posed in a sheer netted dress and black bottoms at the Victoria's Secret bash, while Iris and Lila got their angel wings for the night out. They each paired the intricate, Gothic-inspired accessories with sheer embellished minidresses worn over black bra tops and underwear.