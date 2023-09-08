See Every Star Turning New York Fashion Week 2024 Into Their Own Runway

Watch : NYFW 2023: See ALL the Celebrities in Attendance

Lights, camera, fashion.

It's officially that time of year, when New York Fashion Week kicks off and designers show off their fantastical assortment of bold prints, eye-catching dresses and bright accessories for their new spring and summer 2024 collections.

And with a jam-packed schedule of presentations, pop-ups and after-parties from now through Sept. 13, it's safe to say that the biggest and brightest stars have put their own fashionable display of jaw-dropping looks worthy of being featured on the catwalk.

Case in point? Naomi Campbell ruled the runway to debut her PrettyLittleThing collaboration in a pre-NYFW show on Sept. 5. The supermodel sashayed in a sparkly netted naked dress that she paired with black pointed-toe pumps and large silver hoop earrings.

Riverdale star Camila Mendes upped the ante at Coach's spring 2024 show on Sept. 7, wearing a daring all-black leather two-piece that showed a bit of skin. She paired the edgy outfit with an equally bold blood-colored lipstick. Jennifer Lopez, who also attended the same event, kept it simple with an oversized fringe blazer dress and snake-skin boots.