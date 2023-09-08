See Every Star Turning New York Fashion Week 2024 Into Their Own Runway

The biggest and brightest stars are putting on a stylish display during New York Fashion Week, as they eye the latest looks from the spring and summer 2024 collections.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 08, 2023 4:29 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetFashion WeekNew York Fashion WeekCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: NYFW 2023: See ALL the Celebrities in Attendance

Lights, camera, fashion.

It's officially that time of year, when New York Fashion Week kicks off and designers show off their fantastical assortment of bold prints, eye-catching dresses and bright accessories for their new spring and summer 2024 collections.

And with a jam-packed schedule of presentations, pop-ups and after-parties from now through Sept. 13, it's safe to say that the biggest and brightest stars have put their own fashionable display of jaw-dropping looks worthy of being featured on the catwalk.

Case in point? Naomi Campbell ruled the runway to debut her PrettyLittleThing collaboration in a pre-NYFW show on Sept. 5. The supermodel sashayed in a sparkly netted naked dress that she paired with black pointed-toe pumps and large silver hoop earrings.

Riverdale star Camila Mendes upped the ante at Coach's spring 2024 show on Sept. 7, wearing a daring all-black leather two-piece that showed a bit of skin. She paired the edgy outfit with an equally bold blood-colored lipstick. Jennifer Lopez, who also attended the same event, kept it simple with an oversized fringe blazer dress and snake-skin boots.

photos
All the Stars at Paris Fashion Week for Louis Vuitton's Spring-Summer 2024 Show

Julia Fox, Lori Harvey and Alix Earle are just a few other stars that have also pushed the boundaries with risqué ensembles. 

But don't just take our word for it!

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

Keep scrolling to see every stylish look from your favorite celebrities and influencers during NYFW.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

At the Coach spring 2024 ready-to-wear runway show.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Naomi Campbell

At the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell collection runway show.

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images
Pamela Anderson

At the Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds event.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images
Chase Strokes and Camila Mendes

At the Coach spring 2024 ready-to-wear runway show.

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images
Julia Fox

At the Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds event.

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images
Kelly Rowland

At the 16th Annual Harlem's Fashion Row fashion show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski

At the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell collection runway show.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Lil Nas X

At Chanel's New York Fashion Week Pop-Up.

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images
Hari Nef

At the Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds event.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Alix Earle

At Chanel's New York Fashion Week Pop-Up.

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images
Ashley Park

At the Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds event.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Tommy Dorfman

At the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell collection runway show.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Ava Phillippe

At Chanel's New York Fashion Week Pop-Up.

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images
Barbie Ferreira

At the Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds event.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images
Dove Cameron

At the Coach spring 2024 ready-to-wear runway show.

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images
Halle Bailey

At the Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds event.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Lori Harvey

At the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell collection runway show.

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images
Jasmine Tookes

At J.Crew's 40th anniversary celebration.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Meadow Walker

At Chanel's New York Fashion Week Pop-Up.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Leni Klum

At the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell collection runway show.

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!