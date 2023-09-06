Kelly Osbourne Shares Insight into Her Motherhood Journey With Baby Boy Sidney

Watch : Kelly Osbourne Says She's "Not Ready" To Share Baby With the World

Like many moms, seasoned and new, Kelly Osbourne finds parenthood as daunting as it is rewarding.

The TV personality, whose famous family will soon return for season two of The Osbournes podcast after a five-year hiatus, reflected on life after welcoming her first baby, son Sidney, with partner Sid Wilson late last year.

"I'm a mom now, I love it. It's the best thing that has ever happened to me," Kelly exclusively told E! News, adding, "It's scary as f--k because you don't want to make a mistake."

Citing a stressful attempt to trim her son's fingernails, the 38-year-old continued, "It's all these little tiny things and these mistakes that you ultimately make because you can't learn unless you make a mistake. It's just unfortunate that you have to do it with a baby."

As she navigates life as a first-time mom, the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne has leaned on her parents for support. When asked what was the best piece of advice they have given her, she told E! News, "That it's not about you. Now, your life is about your child."