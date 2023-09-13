2023 MTV VMAs: The Complete List of Winners

Watch : Taylor Swift Stuns in All-Black at 2023 MTV VMAs

And the Moon Person goes to...

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off Sept. 12 with some of the biggest names in music walking the red carpet at New Jersey's Prudential Center gearing up for what's sure to be a night full of memorable performances and iconic acceptance speeches. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

Taylor Swift—the most nominated artist of the year with a whopping 11 noms—is poised to potentially make VMAs history in the "Video of the Year" category. If "Anti-Hero" takes home the trophy, she'll be the first artist to win four times. (She currently holds the record with three.)

Following T.Swift with the most nominations is SZA with eight and then Kim Petras, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus and Sam Smith, who all picked up five nods.

Keep reading to see the full list of 2023 VMAs winners, including the legends who will be accepting the coveted Global Icon Award and Video Vanguard Award.

Tune in to the 2023 Video Music Awards ceremony tonight at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

GLOBAL ICON AWARD:

Sean "Diddy" Combs

VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD:

WINNER: Shakira