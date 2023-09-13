2023 MTV VMAs: The Complete List of Winners

See which of your favorite artists won a Moon Person at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12. Plus, Shakira is set to take home the Video Vanguard Award and Diddy the Global Icon Award.

By Brett Malec Sep 13, 2023 12:16 AMTags
TVMusicAwardsMTVCelebrities
Watch: Taylor Swift Stuns in All-Black at 2023 MTV VMAs

And the Moon Person goes to...

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off Sept. 12 with some of the biggest names in music walking the red carpet at New Jersey's Prudential Center gearing up for what's sure to be a night full of memorable performances and iconic acceptance speeches. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

Taylor Swift—the most nominated artist of the year with a whopping 11 noms—is poised to potentially make VMAs history in the "Video of the Year" category. If "Anti-Hero" takes home the trophy, she'll be the first artist to win four times. (She currently holds the record with three.)

Following T.Swift with the most nominations is SZA with eight and then Kim Petras, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus and Sam Smith, who all picked up five nods.

Keep reading to see the full list of 2023 VMAs winners, including the legends who will be accepting the coveted Global Icon Award and Video Vanguard Award.

Tune in to the 2023 Video Music Awards ceremony tonight at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

GLOBAL ICON AWARD:

Sean "Diddy" Combs

VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD:

WINNER: Shakira

photos
MTV VMAs: Riskiest Fashion Moments of All-Time

VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by Burger King®  

Doja Cat – "Attention" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers" – Columbia Records

Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl" – Republic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire" – Geffen Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" – Capitol Records

SZA – "Kill Bill" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images/Prince Williams/Wireimage

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

KAROL G – Interscope Records

Nicki Minaj – Republic Records

Shakira – Sony Music US Latin

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

  

SONG OF THE YEAR

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers" – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire" – Geffen Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down" – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" – Capitol Records

Steve Lacy – "Bad Habit" – L-M Records / RCA Records

SZA – "Kill Bill" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records

WINNER: Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records

 

BEST NEW ARTIST

GloRilla - CMG / Interscope Records

Ice Spice - 10K Projects / Capitol Records

Kaliii - Atlantic Records

Peso Pluma - Double P Records

PinkPantheress - 300 Entertainment

Reneé Rapp - Interscope Records

Trending Stories

1

See *NSYNC Reunite for the First Time in 10 Years at 2023 MTV VMAs

2

Why the LaBrant Family's Song "Like Taylor Swift" Is Dividing Fans

3

Kourtney Kardashian Declares Hatred for "Witch" Kim Kardashian

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

August 2022: Saucy Santana – "Booty" – Arena Records / RCA Records

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – "Until I Found You" – Mercury Records / Republic Records

October 2022: JVKE – "golden hour" – AWAL

November 2022: Flo Milli – "Conceited" – '94 Sounds / RCA Records

December 2022: Reneé Rapp – "Colorado" – Interscope Records

January 2023: Sam Ryder – "All The Way Over" – Elektra Entertainment

February 2023: Armani White – "GOATED" – Def Jam

March 2023: FLETCHER – "Becky's So Hot" – Capitol Records

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Sugar Rush Ride" – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

May 2023: Ice Spice – "Princess Diana" – Heavy On It / 10K Projects / Capitol Records

June 2023: FLO – "Losing You" – Uptown/Republic Records

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – "That Part" – Island Records

 

BEST COLLABORATION

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – "I'm Good (Blue)" – Warner Records

Post Malone, Doja Cat – "I Like You (A Happier Song)" – Mercury Records / Republic Records

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – "Gotta Move On" – Motown Records

KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG" – Universal Music Latino

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – "Creepin' (Remix)" – Boominati / Republic Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down" – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

 

BEST POP

Demi Lovato – "Swine" – Island Records

Dua Lipa – "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)" – Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran – "Eyes Closed" – Atlantic Records

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers" – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire" – Geffen Records

P!NK – "TRUSTFALL" – RCA Records

WINNER: Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records 

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

BEST HIP-HOP

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – "Gotta Move On" – Motown Records

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – "STAYING ALIVE" – We The Best / Epic Records

GloRilla & Cardi B – "Tomorrow 2" – CMG / Interscope Records

Lil Uzi Vert – "Just Wanna Rock" – Atlantic Records / Generation Now

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – "Kant Nobody" – Young Money Records

Metro Boomin ft Future – "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)" – Boominati / Republic Records

Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl" – Republic Records

photos
The Most Unforgettable Music Videos Ever

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – "Stay" – RCA Records

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – "How Does It Feel" – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – "Creepin' (Remix)" – Boominati / Republic Records

WINNER: SZA – "Shirt" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Toosii – "Favorite Song" – South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – "Love In The Way" – Empire Distribution

 

BEST ALTERNATIVE

blink-182 – "EDGING" – Columbia Records

boygenius – "the film" – Interscope Records

Fall Out Boy – "Hold Me Like A Grudge" – Fueled By Ramen                                                                         

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – "Candy Necklace" – Interscope Records

Paramore – "This Is Why" – Atlantic Records

Thirty Seconds To Mars – "Stuck" – Concord Records / Concord

 

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters – "The Teacher" – RCA Records

Linkin Park – "Lost (Original Version)" – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers – "Tippa My Tongue" – Warner Records

Måneskin – "THE LONELIEST" – Arista Records

Metallica – "Lux Æterna" – Blackened Recordings

Muse – "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween" – Warner Records

 

BEST LATIN

Anitta – "Funk Rave" – Republic Records

Bad Bunny – "WHERE SHE GOES" – Rimas Entertainment

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – "Ella Baila Sola" – DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny – "un x100to" – Rimas Entertainment

KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG" – Universal Music Latino

ROSALÍA – "DESPECHÁ" – Columbia Records

Shakira – "Acróstico" – Sony Music US Latin

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

BEST K-POP

aespa – "Girls" – SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.

BLACKPINK – "Pink Venom" – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

FIFTY FIFTY – "Cupid" – ATTRAKT / Warner Records

SEVENTEEN – "Super" – HYBE / Geffen Records

WINNER: Stray Kids – "S-Class" – JYP / Republic

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Sugar Rush Ride" – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

 

BEST AFROBEATS

Ayra Starr – "Rush" – Mavin Global Holdings

Burna Boy – "It's Plenty" – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd

Davido ft. Musa Keys – "UNAVAILABLE" – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Fireboy DML & Asake – "Bandana" – Empire Distribution

Libianca – "People" – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down" – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– "2 Sugar" – Starboy / RCA Records

 

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Ayra Starr – "Rush" – Mavin Global Holdings

Burna Boy – "It's Plenty" – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd

Davido ft. Musa Keys – "UNAVAILABLE" – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Fireboy DML & Asake – "Bandana" – Empire Distribution

Libianca – "People" – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down" – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– "2 Sugar" – Starboy / RCA Records

 

BEST DIRECTION

Doja Cat - "Attention" - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Directed by Tanu Muiño

Drake – "Falling Back" – OVO/Republic Records - Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)

Kendrick Lamar – "Count Me Out" – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records - Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion – "Her" – 300 Entertainment - Directed by Colin Tilley

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" – Capitol Records - Directed by Floria Sigismondi

SZA – "Kill Bill" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Directed by Christian Breslauer

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records - Directed by Taylor Swift

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Fall Out Boy – "Love From The Other Side" – Fueled By Ramen - Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner

Harry Styles – "Music For A Sushi Restaurant" – Columbia Records - Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios

Melanie Martinez – "VOID" – Atlantic Records - Visual Effects by Carbon

Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl" – Republic Records - Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" – Capitol Records - Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records - Visual Effects by Parliament

 

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BLACKPINK – "Pink Venom" – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)

Dua Lipa – "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)" – Atlantic Records - Choreography by Charm LaDonna

Jonas Brothers – "Waffle House" – Republic Records - Choreography by Jerry Reece

Megan Thee Stallion – "Her" – 300 Entertainment - Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Panic! At The Disco – "Middle Of A Breakup" – Fueled By Ramen - Choreography by Monika Felice Smith

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" – Capitol Records - Choreography by (LA)HORDE - Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel

 

BEST ART DIRECTION

boygenius – "the film" – Interscope Records - Art Direction by Jen Dunlap

BLACKPINK – "Pink Venom" – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Doja Cat – "Attention" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Art Direction by Spencer Graves

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – "Candy Necklace" – Interscope Records - Art Direction by Brandon Mendez

Megan Thee Stallion – "Her" – 300 Entertainment - Art Direction by Niko Philipides

SZA – "Shirt" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Art Direction by Kate Bunch

 

BEST EDITING 

BLACKPINK – "Pink Venom" – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Kendrick Lamar – "Rich Spirit" – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records - Edited by Grason Caldwell

Miley Cyrus – "River" – Columbia Records - Edited by Brandan Walter

Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire" – Geffen Records - Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel

SZA – "Kill Bill" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records - Edited by Chancler Haynes

Keep reading to see every star on the VMAs red carpet.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Shakira with sons Milan & Sasha

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

In Versace dress and Ariel Saidian, Anita Ko, and Maria Tash jewelry.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Nicki Minaj

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick & Justin Timberlake of *NSYNC

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)

Selena Gomez

In Oscar de la Renta dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski

In Jean Paul Gaultier dress and Melissa Kaye jewelry.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Doja Cat

In Oscar De La Renta.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Dove Cameron

In Coach.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tinashe

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Tiffany Haddish

In Jason Wu.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Ice Spice

John Nacion/WireImage

Billy Porter

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Nelly Furtado

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Janice Combs and Diddy

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Quincy Combs

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Sofia Carson

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Ashanti

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Sabrina Carpenter

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Charli D'Amelio

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Shakira

In Versace dress and Piferi shoes.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Dixie D'Amelio

In Maticevski.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Doechii

In Dsquared2.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Coco Jones

In Moschino.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Reneé Rapp

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Madelyn Cline

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Kathy Hilton

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nicky Hilton

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

GloRilla

photos
View More Photos From MTV VMAs 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
Watch the 2023 MTV VMAs on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Trending Stories

1

See *NSYNC Reunite for the First Time in 10 Years at 2023 MTV VMAs

2

Why the LaBrant Family's Song "Like Taylor Swift" Is Dividing Fans

3

Kourtney Kardashian Declares Hatred for "Witch" Kim Kardashian

4

Even Taylor Swift Can't Help But Fangirl Over *NSYNC at the MTV VMAs

5

Tearful Ariana Grande Reveals Why She Stopped Using Fillers & Botox