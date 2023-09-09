Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Richie and More Stars Turn Heads at Ralph Lauren's NYFW 2024 Show

Sofia Richie, Gabrielle Union, Jennifer Lopez and more stars brought their A-game to the Ralph Lauren show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8.

Ralph Lauren is back and better than ever.

Following a four-year hiatus, the legendary designer made a triumphant return to New York Fashion Week to showcase a delightful spring/summer 2024 collection at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Sept. 8.

And of course, the designer's highly anticipated comeback meant the guest list was equally as epic.

Case in point? Celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Gabrielle Union, Sofia Richie, Diane Keaton, Mindy Kaling and many more ruled the red carpet in show-stopping looks.

For the special occasion, J.Lo—who wowed in three custom Ralph Lauren wedding dresses to marry Ben Affleck last August—made sure all eyes were on her as she donned a semi-sheer ruffled ensemble, with the top unbuttoned for a deep V effect. Her look was completed with a layered silver boho necklace and statement leather belt, featuring a Western-inspired buckle.

Meanwhile, White Lotus actress Meghann Fahy opted for an outfit that was both sleek and striking: a silver turtleneck halter top dress.

As for the designer's 2024 collection? It was a total spring awakening with pieces that featured an explosion of florals, soft pastels and flowy silhouettes.

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here.

From swoon-worthy fashion moments on the red carpet to the runway, keep reading to see celebs at the unforgettable show.

