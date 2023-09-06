Taylor Momsen Shares the Real Reason She Decided to Leave Gossip Girl

Watch : "Gossip Girl" Is Back: Live From E! Rewind

One secret Taylor Momsen is ready to tell?

Why—and how—she left her role as Jenny Humphrey on Gossip Girl ahead of The CW series' fifth season back in 2011. And when it comes down to it, after more than a decade of life as a child star, she wanted to return to her first passion—music.

"[Acting] was a childhood thing that I got put into when I was 2 years old," Taylor told her onscreen brother Penn Badgley and his cohosts Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari on the Sept. 6 episode of SiriusXM's Podcrushed. "I wasn't making my own choices then. And literally, as soon as I got to an age where I could make my own decision—it was like a click. I woke up one morning and went, 'Wait a second. I don't have to do this. I can just plauy in my band, and tour, and write songs. I can just do that.'"

The 30-year-old—who has been the lead singer of The Pretty Reckless since 2009—continued, "I have the ability to create and live my life the way I want to live it. I don't know exactly what made that click, but it was like a light bulb went off. And I uprooted and kind of changed my life overnight."