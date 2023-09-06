Meet Survivor's Season 45 Contestants

Watch : "Survivor" Stars Sierra & Joe Reflect on Unlikely Love Story

Eighteen new hopefuls are ready to outwit, outplay and outlast.

Survivor has announced the new crop of castaways who will be competing for $1 million and the title of "Sole Survivor" on the competition's upcoming milestone season 45.

Among the diverse group of contestants are students, attorneys, a nurse, a bartender and a school principal—just to name a few. And, of course, longtime host Jeff Probst is back at the helm to challenge the 18 competitors' physical and mental limits through games, puzzles and the cutthroat tribal councils.

And according to CBS, fans can expect extra hours of game play this season as each episode will be 90 minutes long instead of an hour, giving viewers a deeper dive into the players' backstories as they're stranded on the stunning islands of Fiji.

"Viewers will watch as castaways form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings while contending with treacherous new elements and navigating an ever-shifting social game," the network announced Sept. 6. "This determined group will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, grittier season from the moment they step on the beach."