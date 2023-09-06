Sharon Osbourne Shares Experience With Ozempic Amid Weight Loss Journey

Sharon Obsourne is offering insight into her weight loss journey.
The 70-year-old recently revealed that she shed 30 pounds after using Ozempic earlier this year. And while the Type 2 diabetes medication has since been become a controversial weight-loss drug, Sharon explained why taking it isn't anything to be ashamed of.
"Whatever you choose is up to you," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. "It's not a dirty little secret when you've taken something to help you lose weight, which is perfectly fine."
She added, "We don't have to bulls--t."
While she is no longer taking Ozempic, she's now focusing on keeping up with her goals.
"I'm at the point of losing too much that I have to try and maintain," she said. "In my life, the heaviest I was 230 pounds and I'm now under a hundred. And I want to maintain at about 105 because I'm too skinny. But I'm trying to have a healthy balance."
For Sharon, her weight loss journey hasn't been an easy one, as she detailed her past struggles with her body image.
"It's a mental thing," she shared. "Sometimes, I would eat to punish myself and then I wouldn't eat to show that I had control of my life. I tried exercising, but I'm too lazy for that."
The Talk U.K. host also offered insight into the procedures she's gotten done, including a gastric band—in which a surgeon places an adjustable band around the top part of the stomach, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, and therefore decreases a person's appetite.
She's also had a sleeve gastrectomy, where a part of the stomach is separated and removed from the body, allowing the remaining section of the stomach to form a tubelike structure, per the Mayo Clinic.
"Everybody's got something in life," Sharon explained, "and mine was an eating disorder, and I've had it my entire life."
Because of the challenges she's faced, the star doesn't judge those who turn to weight loss drugs or trends. Put simply, she said, "Who cares."
You can hear more candid discussions from Sharon on the Osbournes podcast, which debuts Sept. 12.
Of course, Sharon isn't the only celebrity in recent months to weigh in on Ozempic. Keep reading to see what others have had to say about the medication.
—Reporting by Tierney Bricker