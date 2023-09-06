Sharon Osbourne Shares Experience With Ozempic Amid Weight Loss Journey

Watch : Sharon Osbourne Reflects on "Weirdest" Health Scare

Sharon Obsourne is offering insight into her weight loss journey.

The 70-year-old recently revealed that she shed 30 pounds after using Ozempic earlier this year. And while the Type 2 diabetes medication has since been become a controversial weight-loss drug, Sharon explained why taking it isn't anything to be ashamed of.

"Whatever you choose is up to you," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. "It's not a dirty little secret when you've taken something to help you lose weight, which is perfectly fine."

She added, "We don't have to bulls--t."

While she is no longer taking Ozempic, she's now focusing on keeping up with her goals.

"I'm at the point of losing too much that I have to try and maintain," she said. "In my life, the heaviest I was 230 pounds and I'm now under a hundred. And I want to maintain at about 105 because I'm too skinny. But I'm trying to have a healthy balance."