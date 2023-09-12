Demi Lovato’s 2023 VMAs Red Carpet Look Proves There’s Nothing Wrong With Being Confident

Demi Lovato made her epic return to the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in style before taking the stage to perform at the ceremony for the first time since 2017.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Sep 12, 2023 10:25 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetDemi LovatoCelebritiesMTV VMAs
Watch: 2022 MTV VMAs Best Red Carpet Fashion: Taylor Swift, BLACKPINK & More

You might need to give your heart a break after this one. 

Demi Lovato has officially made her return to the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, and her look proved there's nothing wrong with being confident. 

The "Cool For the Summer" artist arrived at the Prudential Center in New Jersey Sept. 12 donning a bold, all-black look. The ensemble was complete with a floor-length leather jacket boasting wide, exaggerated shoulders, over a black mini dress. She kept her accessories simple with silver drop earrings and slicked back hair. (See all the red carpet arrivals for the 2023 MTV VMAs here.)

At the 2023 VMAs, the 31-year-old is set to take to the stage for the first time since performing "Sorry Not Sorry" back in 2017. This year, Demi will perform her new single "Swine"—which is also up for two awards: Best Pop Video and Video for Good. Joining the Disney Channel alum among the roster of performers are Italian rock band MåneskinKarol G and K-Pop boy band Stray Kids, with the latter two both making their performance debuts at the annual award show. 

Demi's dual nods bring her total VMAs nominations count to 14, with her last win being her very first year as a nominee when Skyscraper" took home the trophy for Best Video with a Message back in 2012. 

photos
Demi Lovato Through the Years

After accepting the award, she reflected on the significance of the honor.

"I can't even tell you what it means to me. It's so amazing that I'm actually touching one of these," Demi told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. "I always watched the VMAs growing up and now I'm holding one. This is crazy."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Why the LaBrant Family's Song "Like Taylor Swift" Is Dividing Fans

2

Kourtney Kardashian Declares Hatred for "Witch" Kim Kardashian

3

You Won't Be Able to Calm Down After Seeing Selena Gomez's Sexy Selfie

And more than a decade later, Demi's proven she's cool for the VMAs. Among the other artists joining her in the nominees circle? Well, in her two categories, the "Heart Attack" singer is joined by Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift.

In fact, Taylor takes the cake this year for the most nominations at 11, followed by SZA with eight and Miley, Olivia, Kim Petras, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj and Sam Smith close behind.

This year's ceremony also boasts a number of first-time nominees, including GloRilla, Ice SpiceReneé Rappboygenius, Davido, Yung Miami and Stephen Sanchez.

For all the artists who are sorry not sorry about bringing their ensemble A-games to the VMAs red carpet, scroll on.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Shakira

In Versace dress and Piferi shoes.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)

Selena Gomez

In Oscar de la Renta.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tinashe

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Doja Cat

In Oscar De La Renta.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Karol G

In Ashi Studio dress and Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

In Brandon Blackwood.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cardi B

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Saweetie

In Area.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Kelsea Ballerini

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

French Montana

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Chlöe Bailey

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Tiffany Haddish

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Anitta

In Schiaparelli.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Billy Porter

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Shannon Leto & Jared Leto

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Tayshia Adams

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Måneskin>/h2>

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Offset

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chanel West Coast

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Colton Haynes

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Laura Perlongo & Nev Schulman

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chris Olsen

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kandy Muse

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Pretty Vee

In Quine Li.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jimbo

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ts Madison

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Audrey Trullinger

photos
View More Photos From MTV VMAs 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Why the LaBrant Family's Song "Like Taylor Swift" Is Dividing Fans

2

Kourtney Kardashian Declares Hatred for "Witch" Kim Kardashian

3

Tearful Ariana Grande Reveals Why She Stopped Using Fillers & Botox

4

You Won't Be Able to Calm Down After Seeing Selena Gomez's Sexy Selfie

5

2023 MTV VMAs: See All the Stars Arrive on the Red Carpet