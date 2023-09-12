Demi Lovato’s 2023 VMAs Red Carpet Look Proves There’s Nothing Wrong With Being Confident

You might need to give your heart a break after this one.
Demi Lovato has officially made her return to the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, and her look proved there's nothing wrong with being confident.
The "Cool For the Summer" artist arrived at the Prudential Center in New Jersey Sept. 12 donning a bold, all-black look. The ensemble was complete with a floor-length leather jacket boasting wide, exaggerated shoulders, over a black mini dress. She kept her accessories simple with silver drop earrings and slicked back hair. (See all the red carpet arrivals for the 2023 MTV VMAs here.)
At the 2023 VMAs, the 31-year-old is set to take to the stage for the first time since performing "Sorry Not Sorry" back in 2017. This year, Demi will perform her new single "Swine"—which is also up for two awards: Best Pop Video and Video for Good. Joining the Disney Channel alum among the roster of performers are Italian rock band Måneskin, Karol G and K-Pop boy band Stray Kids, with the latter two both making their performance debuts at the annual award show.
Demi's dual nods bring her total VMAs nominations count to 14, with her last win being her very first year as a nominee when Skyscraper" took home the trophy for Best Video with a Message back in 2012.
After accepting the award, she reflected on the significance of the honor.
"I can't even tell you what it means to me. It's so amazing that I'm actually touching one of these," Demi told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. "I always watched the VMAs growing up and now I'm holding one. This is crazy."
And more than a decade later, Demi's proven she's cool for the VMAs. Among the other artists joining her in the nominees circle? Well, in her two categories, the "Heart Attack" singer is joined by Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift.
In fact, Taylor takes the cake this year for the most nominations at 11, followed by SZA with eight and Miley, Olivia, Kim Petras, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj and Sam Smith close behind.
This year's ceremony also boasts a number of first-time nominees, including GloRilla, Ice Spice, Reneé Rapp, boygenius, Davido, Yung Miami and Stephen Sanchez.
