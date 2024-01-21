All the Celebrity Godparents You Didn't Know About

Watch : Why Tyler Perry Was Hesitant to Be Godfather to Harry & Meghan's Kid

These celebrities were made an offer they just couldn't refuse.

One of the biggest decisions some parents make is selecting who will be their child's godparents, the two (or more) individuals invited to be active participants in their offspring's upbringing or to serve as legal guardians in the event of an emergency.

One star who was surprised to be offered that role? Tyler Perry, who was picked by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be the godfather of their daughter Lilibet Diana after the couple formed a close connection with him amid the Coronavirus pandemic. While the director was "honored," he admitted in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan that he needed to "take a minute" to reflect on the decision.

And he isn't the only celeb to be named a godparent of a fellow famous person's child, with Meryl Streep, Tim McGraw, Jennifer Aniston and more all taking on the very special role for their friends' kids.