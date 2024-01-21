All the Celebrity Godparents You Didn't Know About

These celebrities were made an offer they just couldn't refuse.
One of the biggest decisions some parents make is selecting who will be their child's godparents, the two (or more) individuals invited to be active participants in their offspring's upbringing or to serve as legal guardians in the event of an emergency.
One star who was surprised to be offered that role? Tyler Perry, who was picked by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be the godfather of their daughter Lilibet Diana after the couple formed a close connection with him amid the Coronavirus pandemic. While the director was "honored," he admitted in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan that he needed to "take a minute" to reflect on the decision.
And he isn't the only celeb to be named a godparent of a fellow famous person's child, with Meryl Streep, Tim McGraw, Jennifer Aniston and more all taking on the very special role for their friends' kids.
Take, for instance, Taylor Swift's role in the life of Jaime King's son Leo.
"I always thought if I were to have another child that she would be the ideal godmother because the way she not only treats me but the way she treats other human beings," King told E! News in 2016 of selecting Swift for the honor. "She's so loving and so giving and so generous and she does everything from her heart and she's incredibly brave and authentic. It's a very rare thing to come across."
Now, read on and check out all of the celebrities who are godparents...
