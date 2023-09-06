Watch Kim Kardashian Advise Mom Emma Roberts in Chilling American Horror Story: Delicate Trailer

Can you keep up with Kim Kardashian's scream queen era?
After all, the Kardashians star and Emma Roberts take center stage in American Horror Story: Delicate. And the trailer for season 12 of the horror anthology series, based on Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition, finds Kim fully embracing her new role.
The trailer shows Emma's character, Anna, a rising star celebrity, and her husband Dexter (Matt Czuchry) trying for a baby. However, not only is she plagued by nightmares of something going wrong, she's also paranoid over being followed by Cara Delevingne's mysterious character Meg—and later taking part in monitoring the baby after Emma's character gets pregnant.
However, her husband doesn't seem to believe something is wrong—despite Emma seeing her hair fall out, spider webs coming out of her head and blood dripping down her mouth—telling her she's "on a ton of meds" and to "stop being hysterical" at one point.
In fact, it seems most people in her life don't believe her concern. After all, Kim, who portrays Emma's stylist and close friend Siobhan, points out that the mom-to-be that she has a "peculiar penchant for turning dreams into nightmares."
She also poses the question, "Do you want an Oscar? Do you want it as much as a baby?" to which Emma responds with a resounding yes.
This latest look at the series gives more insight into the new installment, following the twisted teaser that released last month.
The clip showed a pregnant Kim cradling her baby bump before her stomach turns into a gigantic spider, while Emma is screaming as she gets ready to gives birth in an exam room. Cara also made an appearance, with a syringe and embryos being fertilized in tow.
And for fans excited to see Kim flex her acting stills, her costar Zachary Quinto had nothing but praise for the reality star.
"She was so lovely and warm," he revealed to reporters at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. "She seemed really in her element and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness. I think she's gonna do a wonderful job."
Alongside Emma and Kim, the show stars Billie Lourd, Denis O'Hare, Leslie Grossman and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.
Part one of American Horror Story: Delicate premieres Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. on FX.