How Megan Fox's Bold Red Hair Transformation Matches Her Fiery Personality

Megan Fox is a lady in red.
The Transformers star recently debuted a drastic style change, unveiling a vibrant red hair color and a textured bob on Sept. 5. And while the Jennifer's Body star has sported auburn tresses in the past, she took it to the next level with an extremely bright and bold shade of crimson.
As for what inspired Megan's new look? Her go-to hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos offered insight into her French bob and red velvet hue.
"We wanted something major that was jaw dropping for Megan," he exclusively told E! News. "Just like her fiery personality, this look is so bold."
And like the trendsetter she is, the 37-year-old wanted to switch up her style ahead of the autumn season.
"Megan was ready for a bold change," Dimitris added, "and now seemed like the perfect time, especially since red shades are on trend for the fall."
In terms of the products the hair colorist used to create Megan's red-hot look, he applied Lime Crime's Unicorn Hair Full Coverage Dye, which he said "made this transformation so easy and attainable."
"I simply mixed the bright red shades Valentine and Flaming Red and applied it to the hair in sections," he detailed. "It also includes conditioning ingredients, which is why I love using it, the color lasts and moisturizes your hair beautifully."
It's safe to say Megan is a fan of her transformation, as she was spotted out and about in New York City on Sept. 5.
While enjoying an afternoon outing with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, the actress looked chic in a gray oversized blazer dress that she paired with beige thigh-high boots that featured a snake-skin-style print and was laced up on the sides. She also accessorized with layers of chunky silver necklaces and matching earrings.
Because of Megan's neutral-colored attire, her red-hot 'do was definitely the mane attraction.
Moreover, the rapper also made a splash with his wardrobe, wearing a bright blue puffer jacket, striped shirt and coordinating pants.
Of course, Megan isn't the only celebrity to get into the fall season before it officially kicks off on Sept. 23. Keep scrolling to see which other stars have switched up their hairstyles ahead of autumn.