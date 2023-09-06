How Megan Fox's Bold Red Hair Transformation Matches Her Fiery Personality

Watch : Megan Fox Tells Critics to "CALM DOWN" Over Her Dress

Megan Fox is a lady in red.

The Transformers star recently debuted a drastic style change, unveiling a vibrant red hair color and a textured bob on Sept. 5. And while the Jennifer's Body star has sported auburn tresses in the past, she took it to the next level with an extremely bright and bold shade of crimson.

As for what inspired Megan's new look? Her go-to hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos offered insight into her French bob and red velvet hue.

"We wanted something major that was jaw dropping for Megan," he exclusively told E! News. "Just like her fiery personality, this look is so bold."

And like the trendsetter she is, the 37-year-old wanted to switch up her style ahead of the autumn season.

"Megan was ready for a bold change," Dimitris added, "and now seemed like the perfect time, especially since red shades are on trend for the fall."