Jennifer Love Hewitt Addresses Comments She Looks Different After Debuting Drastic Hair Change

Watch : Jennifer Love Hewitt Shows Off New Hair Transformation

Jennifer Love Hewitt can't hardly wait to set the record straight about her appearance.

The 9-1-1 actress recently showed off her dramatic hair transformation on Instagram, unveiling a fiery red color and blunt bob cut with long curtain bangs on Aug. 25. And while Jennifer's fans gushed over her new 'do, others commented on how her facial features looked different.

This prompted the 44-year-old to address speculation she's had cosmetic procedures done.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Sept. 3, Jennifer shared several photos of herself using filters that extremely altered her face.

"So many people said I look different," she cheekily captioned her since-expired post, according to screenshots captured by Allure. "I look the same as always. Couldn't look more natural...Filters don't change you that much."

After poking some fun, the Can't Hardly Wait actress then shared a more serious message to her followers.

"But seriously let people be filtered or unfiltered," she added. "Be good. Be kind. Spread love."