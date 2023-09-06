Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall and Fiancée Natalie Joy Reveal Sex of Their First Baby

Watch : Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall Is Engaged to Natalie Joy!

Nick Viall is going to be a girl dad.

A month after the former star of The Bachelor and his fiancée, Natalie Joy, announced her pregnancy with their first baby, the couple revealed they are expecting a daughter.

The duo shared the news in an Instagram video showing him popping a large black balloon to let loose several smaller pink ones—a popular baby sex reveal tactic.

The Viall Files podcast host captioned the shared Sept. 6 post, "Her first word will be….Boundaries."

The pair's sex reveal video drew many well-wishes from fans and celebs, including several of Nick's former costars from past reality shows.

Amanda Stanton, a mom of two daughters who starred with Nick on Bachelor in Paradise season three in 2016, wrote, "Congratulations! Yay for girls."

Peta Murgatroyd, a mom of two boys and Nick's partner on Dancing With the Stars season 24 in 2017, commented with three pink flower emojis and the word, "yay!"