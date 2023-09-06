Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall and Fiancée Natalie Joy Reveal Sex of Their First Baby

Nick Viall is going to be a girl dad.
A month after the former star of The Bachelor and his fiancée, Natalie Joy, announced her pregnancy with their first baby, the couple revealed they are expecting a daughter.
The duo shared the news in an Instagram video showing him popping a large black balloon to let loose several smaller pink ones—a popular baby sex reveal tactic.
The Viall Files podcast host captioned the shared Sept. 6 post, "Her first word will be….Boundaries."
The pair's sex reveal video drew many well-wishes from fans and celebs, including several of Nick's former costars from past reality shows.
Amanda Stanton, a mom of two daughters who starred with Nick on Bachelor in Paradise season three in 2016, wrote, "Congratulations! Yay for girls."
Peta Murgatroyd, a mom of two boys and Nick's partner on Dancing With the Stars season 24 in 2017, commented with three pink flower emojis and the word, "yay!"
JoJo Siwa, who appears with Nick on the upcoming second season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, wrote, "MOM AND DADDD!!! can't wait to meet this little peanut."
Nick, 42, and Natalie, 25, already knew the sex of their first child before sharing the video. "We have told some friends," the father-to-be said on his podcast Aug. 10, "but I've told some friends the wrong gender. Sometimes you have to weed out the moles. So every once in a while, I'll just like get to know who you can trust and who you don't trust."
He later added, "I'm just excited to be a dad. I have always said I wanted to be a dad, and I was always like, 'you know, if I'm ever lucky enough to be a dad.' So the fact that I'm finally really close, it's very exciting and surreal and amazing."
Meanwhile, Natalie said on the podcast, "I feel like I was put on this earth to be a mother. I just can't believe that. My time is here. I can't wait. I'm excited."
The couple, who have been together for more than two years and engaged for the past seven months, had announced her pregnancy two days before releasing the podcast episode.
"We are over the moon," Nick later exclusively told E! News. "It's always been the single most meaningful goal of our lives to be parents. It feels surreal and exciting."
