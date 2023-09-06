Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Give Glimpse Into Their Summer Vacation With Their Kids—and Cole Sprouse

As the sun sets on summer, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are shining a light on their recent family vacation.
The Live co-hosts—who are parents to daughter Lola Consuelos, 22, as well as sons Michael Consuelos, 26, and Joaquin Consuelos, 20—recently gave their Instagram followers a peek into their beachy getaway.
In their Sept. 5 post, Kelly and Mark shared a montage of photos and videos from the trip set to Beyoncé's "Summer Renaissance." The footage showed the couple and their loved ones swimming, hanging out on the beach, taking in the views and just enjoying time together. They also turned up the heat by sharing some sizzling shirtless snaps of Mark.
"It's so good … #SummerRenaissance," Kelly wrote in the caption. "Happy Labor Day!"
However, it wasn't just their family that was on the vacation. A certain member of Mark's Riverdale family was there too—Cole Sprouse! The post showed the actor chilling at a table with the water behind him as well as getting in on one of Kelly and Mark's selfies. In fact, Cole even snapped a sweet photograph of the pair watching the sunset.
Although, the trip wasn't all smooth sailing as Mark revealed on the Sept. 6 episode of Live With Kelly & Mark that he injured his finger playing beach volleyball.
"I went to the doctor and he said, ‘You have mallet finger,'" he explained to viewers showing them his cast. "Mallet finger! I ripped the tendon from the tip of my finger—it did not hurt though. There was no pain when it happened. But I have to be in this cast for eight weeks."
And Kelly suggested the injury soon became the focus of the trip.
"Nobody loves an injury more than Mark," she teased. "The trip went from us being on vacation to us tending to Mark's finger."
Still, it looks like everyone had a great time.