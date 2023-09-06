Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Give Glimpse Into Their Summer Vacation With Their Kids—and Cole Sprouse

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos—who are parents to Michael, Lola and Joaquin Consuelos—recently gave fans a glimpse inside their beach vacation with his Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse.

By Elyse Dupre Sep 06, 2023 4:46 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesKelly RipaCelebritiesMark ConsuelosCole Sprouse
Watch: Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Celebrate 27 Years Married!

As the sun sets on summer, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are shining a light on their recent family vacation.

The Live co-hosts—who are parents to daughter Lola Consuelos, 22, as well as sons Michael Consuelos, 26, and Joaquin Consuelos, 20—recently gave their Instagram followers a peek into their beachy getaway. 

In their Sept. 5 post, Kelly and Mark shared a montage of photos and videos from the trip set to Beyoncé's "Summer Renaissance." The footage showed the couple and their loved ones swimming, hanging out on the beach, taking in the views and just enjoying time together. They also turned up the heat by sharing some sizzling shirtless snaps of Mark.

"It's so good … #SummerRenaissance," Kelly wrote in the caption. "Happy Labor Day!" 

However, it wasn't just their family that was on the vacation. A certain member of Mark's Riverdale family was there too—Cole Sprouse! The post showed the actor chilling at a table with the water behind him as well as getting in on one of Kelly and Mark's selfies. In fact, Cole even snapped a sweet photograph of the pair watching the sunset.

photos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Cutest Instagram Pics

Although, the trip wasn't all smooth sailing as Mark revealed on the Sept. 6 episode of Live With Kelly & Mark that he injured his finger playing beach volleyball.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Break Silence on Divorce

2

Joe Jonas Says Marriage With Sophie Turner is "Irretrievably Broken"

3

Joe Alwyn Shares Peek Inside His New Chapter After Taylor Swift Split

"I went to the doctor and he said, ‘You have mallet finger,'" he explained to viewers showing them his cast. "Mallet finger! I ripped the tendon from the tip of my finger—it did not hurt though. There was no pain when it happened. But I have to be in this cast for eight weeks."

And Kelly suggested the injury soon became the focus of the trip.

"Nobody loves an injury more than Mark," she teased. "The trip went from us being on vacation to us tending to Mark's finger."

Still, it looks like everyone had a great time. To see more of Kelly and Mark's family photos from over the years, keep reading.  

Instagram
Empty Nest, No Problem

For the first September in at least 20 years that she didn't have a kid to see off to school, Kelly filled the void with a throwback from 2008.

Instagram
Look Out, Behind You!

Looks like Michael's about to get the drop on his little sister in this pic their dad shared on Lola's 19th birthday in 2020.

Instagram
Class of 2021

Joaquin is surrounded by love at his high school graduation.

Instagram
Big Men on Campus

"Looks like @instasuelos just found out he won't be @joaquinconsuelos roommate in the fall," Kelly teased during a trip to Ann Arbor before Joaquin started at University of Michigan.

Kelly took a few days off in March 2022 to watch the Wolverines compete in the Division 1 Wrestling Championships in Detroit.

Still a freshman, Joaquin didn't wrestle this time, but still, Kelly said on Live upon her return, "It took years off my life watching these young men."

Instagram
Generational Health

The whole family finally made it to Greece and Italy in June 2021 after the pandemic had other plans in 2020.

"Last year's graduation trip for our oldest son and niece was delayed long enough to become a graduation trip for the family newborns as well," Kelly shared.

Instagram
Heavenly Holiday

This family pic from their Mediterranean getaway turned out so well, Kelly made it their 2021 holiday card.

Instagram
A Sweet Memory

"Happy Easter from the year 2012 because Lola approved this photo," Kelly captioned this throwback, never missing a chance to tease her perpetually appalled teen on social media.

Instagram
Beautiful Girls

Mark wished the "spectacular women" in his life a happy International Women's Day

Instagram
Apples of Her Eye

"Happy Valentine's Day to the loves of my life!" Kelly wrote from the heart on Feb. 14, 2022.

Instagram
Nice View if You Can Get It

Kelly celebrated the fruits of her labor on National Sons Day, Sept. 28, 2021.

Instagram / Michael Consuelos
Mommy & Son

Kelly and Mark's eldest child, son Michael Consuelos, 24 at the time, posted this sweet throwback photo of him and his mom on her 51st birthday in 2021, writing, "Happy Birthday, Mom!! I hope you have the greatest day ever. You're a badass and an inspiration to everyone. Also, when I call you a T. Rex, I mean it as a compliment. You should know that by now."

Kelly Ripa/Instagram
History Repeating

In August 2020, Kelly Ripa shared an epic recreation of an old family photo from 2003 on Instagram. With youngest son Joaquin on her lap and older kids Michael and Lola perfectly in place, we'd say they nailed it despite the fact that, as Kelly noted, "objects may appear larger."

kelly ripa / Instagram
Glad Grad

In May 2020, Kelly and Mark celebrated eldest son Michael's graduation—albeit a virtual one, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic—from New York University. Marking the occasion, Kelly wrote on Instagram, "And just like that you graduated college. MJC, the joy and pride you have brought our family is indescribable. I love you with all my heart."

Instagram
All Grown Up

From kids to teenagers! "#tbt 2011 vs. 2019 Les murs sont devenus plus petits," Kelly shared in an Instagram post that showed just how much her kids have grown. 

Instagram
School's Out

"The Graduate #2019," Kelly wrote on Instagram celebrating Lola's final days of high school. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Star-Studded Walk

Kelly receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015 was an all-hands-on-deck event.

Instagram
Milestone Moments

Kelly matched her son's gown and the flowers at Joaquin's middle school graduation.

Instagram
Selfie Time

When your family is this beautiful, you would likely be posing for selfies more often than not too. 

Instagram
Joy to the World

Holidays always bring family together and this famous crew is no exception. 

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Family Fun Day

Back in 2003, Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos celebrated the opening night for A Year With Frog and Toad at Maxine's in New York City.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Red Carpet Pros

Back in 2001, Mark and Kelly took their son to the ATLANTIS The Lost Empire premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City. 

Instagram
Snow Day

Whether they are traveling somewhere hot and tropical or cool and snowy, this family always knows how to have a good time. 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Break Silence on Divorce

2

Joe Jonas Says Marriage With Sophie Turner is "Irretrievably Broken"

3

Joe Alwyn Shares Peek Inside His New Chapter After Taylor Swift Split

4

Influencer Ruby Franke Charged With 6 Counts of Felony Child Abuse

5

Jennifer Love Hewitt Addresses Comments That She Looks Different