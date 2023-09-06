Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Give Glimpse Into Their Summer Vacation With Their Kids—and Cole Sprouse

Watch : Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Celebrate 27 Years Married!

As the sun sets on summer, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are shining a light on their recent family vacation.

The Live co-hosts—who are parents to daughter Lola Consuelos, 22, as well as sons Michael Consuelos, 26, and Joaquin Consuelos, 20—recently gave their Instagram followers a peek into their beachy getaway.

In their Sept. 5 post, Kelly and Mark shared a montage of photos and videos from the trip set to Beyoncé's "Summer Renaissance." The footage showed the couple and their loved ones swimming, hanging out on the beach, taking in the views and just enjoying time together. They also turned up the heat by sharing some sizzling shirtless snaps of Mark.

"It's so good … #SummerRenaissance," Kelly wrote in the caption. "Happy Labor Day!"

However, it wasn't just their family that was on the vacation. A certain member of Mark's Riverdale family was there too—Cole Sprouse! The post showed the actor chilling at a table with the water behind him as well as getting in on one of Kelly and Mark's selfies. In fact, Cole even snapped a sweet photograph of the pair watching the sunset.