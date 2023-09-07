House of Villains' OMG Trailer Teases Spencer Pratt, a Real Housewife & More Surprise Guests

These reality stars have no problem behaving badly.
And the trailer for E!'s upcoming series House of Villains shows just how far TV's most infamous troublemakers are willing to go to secure the title of "America's Ultimate Supervillain"—and a check for $200,000.
Going head-to-head in a cutthroat competition are Jax Taylor (Vanderpump Rules), OMAROSA (The Apprentice), Corinne Olympios (The Bachelor), Tiffany "New York" Pollard (Flavor of Love and I Love New York), Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio (The Challenge), Anfisa Arkhipchenko (90 Day Fiancé), Shake Chatterjee (Love Is Blind), Jonny Fairplay (Survivor), Bobby Lytes (Love & Hip Hop: Miami) and Tanisha Thomas (Bad Girls Club), who will try to outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of tests.
As the first look teases, these stars waste no time backstabbing and blind-siding their fellow contestants.
Jax tells Shake in the preview, "If I see you out in Hollywood, I will gladly go back to jail for you." Meanwhile, Tiffany tells Johnny "Bananas," "You're going down before I do, you amphibian reptile motherf--ker."
But when it comes to the biggest villain of the bunch? Well, that appears to be OMAROSA, who's on the receiving end of some harsh comments from multiple castmates.
"You're a f--king slithery, slimy snake," Tanisha tells the former White House staffer before Tiffany delivers some shocking choice words for OMAROSA: "You c--k-sucking, c-m-guzzling Republican c--t!"
Stunned by the OMG jab, host Joel McHale lightens the mood by joking of the drama, "This show is going to be really good."
The trailer also teases some surprise appearances by more headline-making reality stars, including The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Danielle Staub, Tiger King's Carole Baskin, The Hills' Spencer Pratt and Dance Moms alum Abby Lee Miller.
See all the surprises to come in the video above, and keep reading to see the sinister cast portraits.
House of Villains premieres with a 75-minute supersized episode Thursday, Oct. 12, at 10 p.m. on E!.