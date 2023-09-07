House of Villains' OMG Trailer Teases Spencer Pratt, a Real Housewife & More Surprise Guests

Watch : "House of Villains" - Meet Your New Favorite Reality Show!

These reality stars have no problem behaving badly.

And the trailer for E!'s upcoming series House of Villains shows just how far TV's most infamous troublemakers are willing to go to secure the title of "America's Ultimate Supervillain"—and a check for $200,000.

Going head-to-head in a cutthroat competition are Jax Taylor (Vanderpump Rules), OMAROSA (The Apprentice), Corinne Olympios (The Bachelor), Tiffany "New York" Pollard (Flavor of Love and I Love New York), Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio (The Challenge), Anfisa Arkhipchenko (90 Day Fiancé), Shake Chatterjee (Love Is Blind), Jonny Fairplay (Survivor), Bobby Lytes (Love & Hip Hop: Miami) and Tanisha Thomas (Bad Girls Club), who will try to outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of tests.

As the first look teases, these stars waste no time backstabbing and blind-siding their fellow contestants.

Jax tells Shake in the preview, "If I see you out in Hollywood, I will gladly go back to jail for you." Meanwhile, Tiffany tells Johnny "Bananas," "You're going down before I do, you amphibian reptile motherf--ker."