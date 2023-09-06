Ariana Grande Shows Subtle Sign of Support as Ethan Slater Returns to Instagram

From Ariana Grande's POV, she likes what she sees.
The singer's boyfriend Ethan Slater posted on social media for the first time since his new romance with Ariana made headlines in July. And she gave his social media return her seal of approval.
Ethan—who'd made his account private in the wake of the news of his and Ariana's relationship—posted a carousel of pictures of his life lately teasing his return to Broadway in the upcoming revival for the musical Spamalot. The snaps included a solo shot of himself, a picture of a dog peering out of a window and a video of himself at dance rehearsal. He captioned the Sept. 6 post, "Spamalot (not pictured)."
As for how the "Positions" singer responded to his post? Well, she was quick to throw it a like.
Ethan, who was previously nominated for a Tony for playing the titular under-the-sea dweller in SpongeBob SquarePants, is set to return to the Great White Way as The Historian/Prince Herbert in Spamalot, which is based on the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, later this fall.
It's also the actor's first major role since it was confirmed that he and Ariana, who are costars in the upcoming Wicked adaptation, had begun dating in the wake of respective splits from spouses Lilly Jay and Dalton Gomez.
A source at the time told E! News, "They were both separated before they got together," while a second insider noted that Ariana and Dalton "remain friends."
On July 17, E! News confirmed the "7 Rings" singer and Dalton were headed toward divorce after two years of marriage.
The following week, Ethan filed for divorce from his wife of four years, with whom he shares a baby boy.
Lilly, meanwhile, slammed Ethan and Ariana's budding relationship, stating that her family had become "collateral damage" amid his romance with The Voice alum.
"[Ariana's] the story really," Lilly told Page Six in July. "Not a girl's girl."
Ethan and Ariana, who met while filming the Wicked movie—which is currently paused due to the SAG-AFTRA strike—did not publicly address their romance. Meanwhile, the "Thank U, Next" artist previously shared what a special time she's had filming the movie in London.
"Savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda (although she'll be with me irrevocably, forever)," Ariana wrote on Instagram in April. "To be here in Oz where everyday is a life changing one... to be feeling, learning and growing so much at such a disarming speed... to feel so much love around me."