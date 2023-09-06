Ariana Grande Shows Subtle Sign of Support as Ethan Slater Returns to Instagram

Watch : Ariana Grande BLASTED By Ethan Slater's EX for “Collateral Damage”

From Ariana Grande's POV, she likes what she sees.

The singer's boyfriend Ethan Slater posted on social media for the first time since his new romance with Ariana made headlines in July. And she gave his social media return her seal of approval.

Ethan—who'd made his account private in the wake of the news of his and Ariana's relationship—posted a carousel of pictures of his life lately teasing his return to Broadway in the upcoming revival for the musical Spamalot. The snaps included a solo shot of himself, a picture of a dog peering out of a window and a video of himself at dance rehearsal. He captioned the Sept. 6 post, "Spamalot (not pictured)."

As for how the "Positions" singer responded to his post? Well, she was quick to throw it a like.

Ethan, who was previously nominated for a Tony for playing the titular under-the-sea dweller in SpongeBob SquarePants, is set to return to the Great White Way as The Historian/Prince Herbert in Spamalot, which is based on the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, later this fall.