Meghan Markle Gets a Royal Shout-Out From Costar Patrick J. Adams Amid Suits' Popularity

The verdict is in: Suits is officially enjoying a second life on Netflix.
And Patrick J. Adams, who starred on the legal drama alongside Meghan Markle, has a theory as to why.
In fact, he put his evidence right there in his Instagram bio, which now reads: "The guy from that show you're watching on that app because that girl married that prince."
Patrick also shared a 2012 video of himself and wife Troian Bellisario hanging out with Meghan and fellow costar Rick Hoffman on his Instagram Stories.
On the legal drama, which ran on USA network for nine seasons, Patrick played Mike Ross, who works as an associate at a law firm alongside hotshot lawyer Harvey Spector (Gabriel Macht) and quickly catches the eye of Meghan's paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane. The series began streaming on Netflix in June and has remained one of the top 10 most-watched TV shows among U.S. viewers since.
Patrick and Meghan each departed the series after season seven in 2018, with the Duchess of Sussex tying the knot with Prince Harry a month later. And among the many Suits cast members in attendance at Windsor Castle nuptials that May were Patrick, Troian, Gabriel, Sarah Rafferty and Abigail Spencer.
As for whether Prince Harry is among those new viewers tuning into Suits, he's previously opened up about watching certain scenes and feeling more than a little uncomfortable watching certain scenes featuring Meghan and Patrick.
"I'd made the mistake of googling and watching some of her love scenes online," Harry said in his tell-all memoir Spare, released in January. "I'd witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room."
He added, "It would take electric shock therapy to get those images out of my head. I didn't need to see such things live."
However, the Duke of Sussex did share that some members of the royal family were massive fans of the series—namely his brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. In fact, he revealed they reacted with disbelief when he first told them he was dating Meghan. The two, he alleged, "explained that they were regular—nay, religious—viewers of Suits."
