Meghan Markle Gets a Royal Shout-Out From Costar Patrick J. Adams Amid Suits' Popularity

Watch : Royals Had This Meghan Markle Line Removed From Suits

The verdict is in: Suits is officially enjoying a second life on Netflix.

And Patrick J. Adams, who starred on the legal drama alongside Meghan Markle, has a theory as to why.

In fact, he put his evidence right there in his Instagram bio, which now reads: "The guy from that show you're watching on that app because that girl married that prince."

Patrick also shared a 2012 video of himself and wife Troian Bellisario hanging out with Meghan and fellow costar Rick Hoffman on his Instagram Stories.

On the legal drama, which ran on USA network for nine seasons, Patrick played Mike Ross, who works as an associate at a law firm alongside hotshot lawyer Harvey Spector (Gabriel Macht) and quickly catches the eye of Meghan's paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane. The series began streaming on Netflix in June and has remained one of the top 10 most-watched TV shows among U.S. viewers since.