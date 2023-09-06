Howie Mandel Reacts After Getting Booed by America's Got Talent Audience for Criticizing Kids Act

Watch : Germaphobe Howie Mandel Talks Wearing Masked Singer Lobster Costume

Howie Mandel's got no beef with the America's Got Talent audience after getting booed during the show's Sept. 5 episode.

The comedian was on the receiving end of some taunting after hitting his red X button during a performance by family group Parent Jam. However, despite disagreement from fans, the 67-year-old is standing by his criticism of the contestants.

"I feel like I have the best job in the world," Mandel told Entertainment Tonight backstage. "They don't want anything of me but just to show up and say what I think. That's all I do. There's no skill involved in what I'm doing on this show. This is the only job I've had in my life where they said, 'Just show up and be you.' So, you know, listen, I know I got booed. I got booed, but I thought I found a great opportunity for investment!"

While sharing his critiques with Parent Jam—an L.A.-based hip-hop group created for kids and parents to spend time dancing together—Mandel explained he saw the concept as a successful nationwide business franchise, not a $1 million Las Vegas show.