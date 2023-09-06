Howie Mandel Reacts After Getting Booed by America's Got Talent Audience for Criticizing Kids Act

Howie Mandel's got no beef with the America's Got Talent audience after getting booed during the show's Sept. 5 episode.
The comedian was on the receiving end of some taunting after hitting his red X button during a performance by family group Parent Jam. However, despite disagreement from fans, the 67-year-old is standing by his criticism of the contestants.
"I feel like I have the best job in the world," Mandel told Entertainment Tonight backstage. "They don't want anything of me but just to show up and say what I think. That's all I do. There's no skill involved in what I'm doing on this show. This is the only job I've had in my life where they said, 'Just show up and be you.' So, you know, listen, I know I got booed. I got booed, but I thought I found a great opportunity for investment!"
While sharing his critiques with Parent Jam—an L.A.-based hip-hop group created for kids and parents to spend time dancing together—Mandel explained he saw the concept as a successful nationwide business franchise, not a $1 million Las Vegas show.
"Parent Jam is gonna be the new My Gym, the new mommy-and-me class," he reiterated to the outlet. "I would invest in it. I think it's a great idea!"
Despite some negative reactions, Mandel is fine with the feedback. "I'm a troll magnet," he jokingly added. "Troll me. Love me."
As for what Mandel's fellow AGT judges thought of Parent Jam's performance? Heidi Klum told the group, "It was endearing to watch. It was beautiful to watch the families dancing together," while Sofía Vergara chimed in, "It was the feel good act of the night definitely."
However, Vergara did echo Mandel's sentiments as well. "I don't know if you could compete with the talent we have here tonight," she added, "but whatever you you were doing, you were doing it the right way."
See if Parent Jam makes it through to the next round tonight. Watch America's Got Talent Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC and next day on Peacock.
(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)