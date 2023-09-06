Influencer Ruby Franke Officially Charged With 6 Counts of Felony Child Abuse

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Content warning: This story discusses child abuse.

Ruby Franke's legal troubles are mounting.

One week after the influencer and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt were arrested on aggravated child abuse charges, both women have been formally charged with six counts of felony child abuse by the Washington County Attorney in Utah, per legal documents obtained and viewed by E! News on Sept. 6. Each count carries a prison sentence of up to 15 years, confirmed a press release shared by the office, and a fine of up to $10,000.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by NBC News also sheds more light on the exact events that transpired surrounding Franke and Hildebrandt's Aug. 30 arrests. Per the outlet, the probable cause affidavit alleged that Franke's 12-year-old son was found emaciated and with open wounds and duct tape on his wrists and ankles by law enforcement after he climbed out of a window at Hildebrandt's house and went to a neighbor's home for help.

Franke's son had gone to the house "asking for food and water," according to an Aug. 31 press release shared by the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department.

E! has attempted to reach legal representation for both Franke and Hildebrandt for comment but has been unable to find contact information and previous attempts to reach the two directly have been unsuccessful.