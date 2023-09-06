Influencer Ruby Franke Officially Charged With 6 Counts of Felony Child Abuse

Content warning: This story discusses child abuse.
Ruby Franke's legal troubles are mounting.
One week after the influencer and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt were arrested on aggravated child abuse charges, both women have been formally charged with six counts of felony child abuse by the Washington County Attorney in Utah, per legal documents obtained and viewed by E! News on Sept. 6. Each count carries a prison sentence of up to 15 years, confirmed a press release shared by the office, and a fine of up to $10,000.
A probable cause affidavit obtained by NBC News also sheds more light on the exact events that transpired surrounding Franke and Hildebrandt's Aug. 30 arrests. Per the outlet, the probable cause affidavit alleged that Franke's 12-year-old son was found emaciated and with open wounds and duct tape on his wrists and ankles by law enforcement after he climbed out of a window at Hildebrandt's house and went to a neighbor's home for help.
Franke's son had gone to the house "asking for food and water," according to an Aug. 31 press release shared by the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department.
E! has attempted to reach legal representation for both Franke and Hildebrandt for comment but has been unable to find contact information and previous attempts to reach the two directly have been unsuccessful.
Franke's 10-year-old daughter was then found at Hildebrandt's home in a similarly malnourished condition, per the affidavit, with officials saying the children's conditions were so severe that they were taken to a local hospital for treatment. In total, Franke's four minor children still living at home were taken into the care of Utah's Division of Child and Family Services. Franke also has two adult children, who no longer reside with her.
The press release from the local County Attorney's office further detailed the charges against Franke, 41, and Hildebrandt, 54, adding, "There are two juvenile victims in these cases, and each defendant is accused of causing or permitting serious physical injury to the victims in three different ways: (1) a combination of multiple physical injuries or torture, (2) starvation or malnutrition that jeopardizes life, and (3) causing severe emotional harm."
Franke gained popularity through her now defunct 8 Passengers YouTube channel, which she first started in 2015 and followed her life raising six kids. However, she was criticized by viewers for her extreme parenting methods, including one video in which Franke refused to bring her 6-year-old daughter lunch after she forgot to bring food to school. Franke ultimately stopped posting on the YouTube channel earlier this year.
In the days following her arrest, members of Franke's family spoke out in support of the charges.
"Today has been a big day. Me and my family are so glad justice is being served," Shari Franke, the Utah influencer's estranged 20-year-old daughter, wrote on her Instagram Story over photos that appeared to be from the arrest. "We've been trying to tell the police and CPS for years about this, and so glad they finally decided to step up. Kids are safe, but there's a long road ahead. Please keep them in your prayers and also respect their privacy."
In addition, Franke's sisters Ellie Mecham, Bonnie Hoellein and Julie Deru, also shared a statement in support of her arrest.
"For the last 3 years we have kept quiet on the subject of Ruby Franke for the sake of her children," their joint statement shared to their respective Instagram accounts on Aug. 31 read. "Behind the public scene, we have done everything to try and make sure the kids were safe. We wouldn't feel right about moving forward with regular content without addressing the most recent events. Once we do, we will not be commenting on it any further."
They added, "Ruby was arrested which needed to happen. Jodi was arrested which needed to happen. The kids are now safe, which is the number one priority."
