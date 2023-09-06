Travis Scott Was at Beyoncé Concert Amid Kylie Jenner's Date Night With Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet weren’t the only stars at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour stop in L.A. as The Kardashians star’s ex Travis Scott was at the same concert.

Hold up: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet weren't the only stars at Beyoncé's recent Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles.

As it turns out, The Kardashians star's ex Travis Scott was also in attendance. In fact, fans can spot the "Sicko Mode" rapper's blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in a video Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz shared to Instagram Sept. 5 after the show. Social media users also captured footage of Travis walking through SoFi Stadium.

The Sept. 4 show was a big night for Kylie and Timothée as it marked their first public appearance together. And the makeup mogul and the actor weren't afraid to pack on the PDA as TMZ obtained footage of them kissing and wrapping their arms around each other at the event. 

Timothée and Kylie first sparked romance rumors in April following her split from Travis. The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the musician—who were last photographed together in December 2022—share daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire Webster, 19 months, and some fans have even speculated that Travis shaded Timothée on his song "Meltdown," which he released this summer.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Romance Rewind

Kylie wasn't the only one from her famous family who was at Beyoncé's show. Kim Kardashian, her 10-year-old daughter North West, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian's 11-year-old daughter Penelope Disick, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner were also there.

In fact, the audience was filled with stars, including Meghan Markle, Katy Perry, Chris Rock and Hailey Bieber. To see more of the celebrity attendees, keep reading.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Diana Ross

An extra sweet birthday. Diana Ross sang to Bey in honor of her special day Sept. 4.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland & Meghan Markle

Girls' night out!

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi
Ariana Madix & Daniel Wai

Date night!

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi
Cynthia Bailey

Strike a pose.

Instagram
Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos, Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian, North West & Kris Jenner

A star-studded night out.

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, North West, Penelope Disick

Selfie time.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)
Katy Perry

The "Firework" singer was shining in the crowd.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)
Lizzo & Chris Rock

Superstars celebrating Bey.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)
Khloe Kardashian & Hailey Bieber

Dynamic duo.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)
Frankie Grande

Following Bey's birthday request: wear silver!

Instagram
Sophia Bush

The One Tree Hill star also got the memo, as she captioned footage from the Sept. 4 concert, "Speaking of @beyonce … the queen said 'wear silver' and we said 'yes ma'am.'"

Vanessa Bryant/ Instagram
Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka & Capri Bryant

Supporting Bey on Sept. 3!

