Travis Scott Was at Beyoncé Concert Amid Kylie Jenner's Date Night With Timothée Chalamet

Hold up: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet weren't the only stars at Beyoncé's recent Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles.

As it turns out, The Kardashians star's ex Travis Scott was also in attendance. In fact, fans can spot the "Sicko Mode" rapper's blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in a video Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz shared to Instagram Sept. 5 after the show. Social media users also captured footage of Travis walking through SoFi Stadium.

The Sept. 4 show was a big night for Kylie and Timothée as it marked their first public appearance together. And the makeup mogul and the actor weren't afraid to pack on the PDA as TMZ obtained footage of them kissing and wrapping their arms around each other at the event.

Timothée and Kylie first sparked romance rumors in April following her split from Travis. The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the musician—who were last photographed together in December 2022—share daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire Webster, 19 months, and some fans have even speculated that Travis shaded Timothée on his song "Meltdown," which he released this summer.