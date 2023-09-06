Tom Brady Reveals His and Gisele Bündchen's Son Ben Is Following in His Football Footsteps

Watch : Tom Brady Dishes on Post-NFL Life, Tabloid Gossip & Fatherhood

Like father, like son.

Tom Brady revealed that starting this year, his and ex Gisele Bündchen's 13-year-old son Ben is gearing up to start his own football career. But in terms of which famous player he aspires to emulate, it turns out his dad doesn't quite make the list.

"My son is gonna play football this year, Benny," the former Patriots player said on the Sept. 4 episode of his SiriusXM show Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "So I've been throwing the ball to him in the backyard. He's gonna be a little beast. He's an amazing kid and he's got a lot of talents. He's a really talented musician and artist. And then he told me this year, ‘Dad, I'm playing football.'"

And when Tom asked his son which position he hoped to play, rather than following in his dad's footsteps as quarterback, the teen revealed he has his sights set on a family friend's legacy—that of Rob Gronkowski.

"He was like, ‘Tight end. I wanna be like Gronk!'" Tom continued. "So I actually texted Gronk and I'm like, ‘Yo, my boy wants to be like you!' And he loved it."