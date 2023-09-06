Tom Brady Reveals His and Gisele Bündchen's Son Ben Is Following in His Football Footsteps

Like father, like son.
Tom Brady revealed that starting this year, his and ex Gisele Bündchen's 13-year-old son Ben is gearing up to start his own football career. But in terms of which famous player he aspires to emulate, it turns out his dad doesn't quite make the list.
"My son is gonna play football this year, Benny," the former Patriots player said on the Sept. 4 episode of his SiriusXM show Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "So I've been throwing the ball to him in the backyard. He's gonna be a little beast. He's an amazing kid and he's got a lot of talents. He's a really talented musician and artist. And then he told me this year, ‘Dad, I'm playing football.'"
And when Tom asked his son which position he hoped to play, rather than following in his dad's footsteps as quarterback, the teen revealed he has his sights set on a family friend's legacy—that of Rob Gronkowski.
"He was like, ‘Tight end. I wanna be like Gronk!'" Tom continued. "So I actually texted Gronk and I'm like, ‘Yo, my boy wants to be like you!' And he loved it."
And Ben isn't the only one to play the family sport. In October, Tom revealed that his 16-year-old son Jack, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, is on his high school's football team.
"I don't give a s--t how well he does," he said at the time. "I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends and the camaraderie at a young age.
This 2023-24 season is the first time Tom won't be playing on a football field in more than two decades after officially retiring from the NFL—for good—in February. The 46-year-old also gave a peek into his life at home—he and Gisele also share daughter Vivian, 10—since hanging up his jersey.
"So I'm out there in the backyard throwing around last night," he added on Sirius. "My daughter's got me kicking the soccer ball. And [I'm] really enjoying this new experience. And there's so much to life that is here to live."
And in addition to trips around the world and new sporting endeavors, Tom's retired life will also see him take on a new role—sports commentator—after signing a 10-year contract to become Fox Sports lead analyst. A challenge, he said, he's ready to take on.
"I was very blessed to play for as long as I did," the seven-time Super Bowl champion noted. "And I loved it. And now I get to see other guys do it, and I also get to see football from a different perspective. I'll be on Fox next year, so I have a chance to really sit back and watch and learn a different career. You know, I used to watch it from the lens of a quarterback."
He continued, "Now I see it more from maybe broadcasting, but also as a fan, and then also still from a quarterback. So a few different perspectives to learn, which will be a really fun thing."
