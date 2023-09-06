Joe Alwyn Shares Glimpse Inside His New Chapter After Taylor Swift Split

Best believe Joe Alwyn is back on the ‘gram.
For the first time since fans learned about the end of his relationship with Taylor Swift, the actor returned to social media to give a glimpse inside his private world.
In his Sept. 5 Instagram post, Joe shared a series of snapshots that included pictures of his travels, some greenery, a waterfront view from a window and a sketch of a building. He also included a few photos of himself—both recent ones and a throwback from his childhood days that showed him holding a toy bow and arrow (Alexa, play "The Archer"). Other footage included a video from a Bon Iver concert as well as pictures of a hat and some patches, including one that featured the word "f--k."
The Instagram post marked a rare one for Joe as his last one was shared in May 2022. However, this isn't the first time followers have seen him since news broke in April 2023 that he and Taylor had gone their separate ways.
Later that month, Emma Laird shared a photo of Joe amid their filming of The Brutalist in Hungary. And in May, the Conversations With Friends star attended his first public event since the breakup headlines by going to a Celine dinner during the Cannes Film Festival.
As for Taylor—who dated Joe for six years before their split—she's been busy traveling and performing on her Eras Tour (recently announcing that a film about the concert series is coming this October). And while these past few months have also included a brief romance with Matty Healy, the "Bejeweled" singer has mainly been enjoying time with friends in between tour stops and continuing to focus on her music—with her releasing Speak Now (Taylor's Version) earlier this summer and getting ready to drop 1989 (Taylor's Version) in October.
Taylor also released her Midnights vault track "You're Losing Me" in May, which many speculate references the ending of her relationship with Joe. As fans know all too well, the 12-time Grammy winner has dropped many songs over the years that give a nod to The Favourite alum.
