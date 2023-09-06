Joe Alwyn Shares Glimpse Inside His New Chapter After Taylor Swift Split

Watch : Taylor Swift's New Lyrics Detail Joe Alwyn Breakup

Best believe Joe Alwyn is back on the ‘gram.

For the first time since fans learned about the end of his relationship with Taylor Swift, the actor returned to social media to give a glimpse inside his private world.

In his Sept. 5 Instagram post, Joe shared a series of snapshots that included pictures of his travels, some greenery, a waterfront view from a window and a sketch of a building. He also included a few photos of himself—both recent ones and a throwback from his childhood days that showed him holding a toy bow and arrow (Alexa, play "The Archer"). Other footage included a video from a Bon Iver concert as well as pictures of a hat and some patches, including one that featured the word "f--k."

The Instagram post marked a rare one for Joe as his last one was shared in May 2022. However, this isn't the first time followers have seen him since news broke in April 2023 that he and Taylor had gone their separate ways.

Later that month, Emma Laird shared a photo of Joe amid their filming of The Brutalist in Hungary. And in May, the Conversations With Friends star attended his first public event since the breakup headlines by going to a Celine dinner during the Cannes Film Festival.