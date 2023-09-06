Joe Alwyn Shares Glimpse Inside His New Chapter After Taylor Swift Split

If you’ve had a question…? about what Joe Alwyn has been up to since the end of his relationship with Taylor Swift, allow the actor to provide some insight with his latest Instagram post.

Best believe Joe Alwyn is back on the ‘gram.

For the first time since fans learned about the end of his relationship with Taylor Swift, the actor returned to social media to give a glimpse inside his private world.

In his Sept. 5 Instagram post, Joe shared a series of snapshots that included pictures of his travels, some greenery, a waterfront view from a window and a sketch of a building. He also included a few photos of himself—both recent ones and a throwback from his childhood days that showed him holding a toy bow and arrow (Alexa, play "The Archer"). Other footage included a video from a Bon Iver concert as well as pictures of a hat and some patches, including one that featured the word "f--k."      

The Instagram post marked a rare one for Joe as his last one was shared in May 2022. However, this isn't the first time followers have seen him since news broke in April 2023 that he and Taylor had gone their separate ways.

Later that month, Emma Laird shared a photo of Joe amid their filming of The Brutalist in Hungary. And in May, the Conversations With Friends star attended his first public event since the breakup headlines by going to a Celine dinner during the Cannes Film Festival

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn: Romance Rewind

As for Taylor—who dated Joe for six years before their split—she's been busy traveling and performing on her Eras Tour (recently announcing that a film about the concert series is coming this October). And while these past few months have also included a brief romance with Matty Healy, the "Bejeweled" singer has mainly been enjoying time with friends in between tour stops and continuing to focus on her music—with her releasing Speak Now (Taylor's Version) earlier this summer and getting ready to drop 1989 (Taylor's Version) in October. 

Taylor also released her Midnights vault track "You're Losing Me" in May, which many speculate references the ending of her relationship with Joe. As fans know all too well, the 12-time Grammy winner has dropped many songs over the years that give a nod to The Favourite alum.

To look back at a few, keep reading.

Electric Light Studios, Taylor Swift Production, Disney+
"Exile"

The first song Taylor Swift collaborated on with her former boyfriend Joe Alwyn, the ballad appears on 2020's Folklore as a duet with Bon Iver. At the time of the album's release, Joe was credited under the pseudonym William Bowery, though Taylor confirmed William and Joe were one and the same during her Disney+ concert film, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

Taylor revealed Joe had written the entire piano part, along with singing, "I can see you standin' honey/With his arms around your body/Laughin' but the joke's not funny at all." She went on to say The Favourite actor was "always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things," but the couple may have never worked together if it wasn't for the COVID-19 shutdown. 

"I was like, 'Hey, this could be really weird, and we could hate this,'" she explained, "'because we're in quarantine and there's nothing else going on, could we just try to see what it's like if we write this song together?'" 

The result of their professional collaboration? Winning Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammys.

"We're so proud of 'Exile,'" Taylor gushed. "All I have to do is dream up some lyrics and come up with some gut-wrenching, heart-shattering story to write with him."

Apple Music
"Evermore"

For the title track off her ninth studio album, Taylor explained to Apple Music's Zane Lowe that she and Joe worked together the same way they did on "Exile," with Joe crafting the melody, Taylor writing the lyrics and Bon Iver once again serving as the male singing voice.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the song's co-producer Aaron Dessner said it was "really important" for Joe to play the piano part on "Evermore" as he wasn't able to on "Exile" due to recording issues.

"But this time, we could," Aaron said. "I just think it's an important and special part of the story."

John Medina/Getty Images
"All the Girls You Loved Before"

Just hours before Taylor kicked off The Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, the Grammy winner treated fans to four brand-new songs, including "All of the Girls You Loved Before." Originally intended for her 2019 album Lover, fans theorized that the track was about Joe. 

Taylor begins her pre-chorus by singing, "Your past and mine are parallel lines / Stars all aligned and they intertwined." Those lyrics reminded fans of another song she wrote about Joe on Midnights titled "Mastermind" on which she sings, "Once upon a time, the planets and the fates / And all the stars aligned / You and I ended up in the same room / At the same time."

Later in the song, Taylor croons, "The way you call me 'baby' / Treat me like a lady." Swifties quickly flashed back to Taylor's reputation hit "King of My Heart," which is also about Joe. In the track, she sings, "We met a few weeks ago / Now you try on callin' me 'baby' like tryin' on clothes."

Getty Images
"Betty"

Part of the high school love triangle trilogy on Folklore, Taylor said "Betty" was the result of her hearing Joe "singing the entire, fully formed chorus from another room." 

"I really liked that it seemed to be an apology," she continued. "And I've written so many songs from a female's perspective of wanting a male apology, that we decided to make it from a teenage boy's perspective, apologizing after he loses the love of his life because he's been foolish."

VEVO
"Lavender Haze"

While Joe wasn't actively involved with the production on Midnights' opening track—Zoë Kravitz is credited as a co-songwriter though!—Taylor's desire to protect their relationship from the public was the inspiration for the song.

"If the world finds out that you're in love with somebody, they're going to weigh in on it," she explained on Instagram. "My relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff—and we just ignore it. This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."

The title comes from a phrase commonly used in the 1950s that Taylor first heard while watching Mad Men, sharing that it meant an "all-encompassing love glow."

Jackson Lee/GC Images
"Champagne Problems"

Though the couple co-wrote the Evermore song about a failed engagement, Taylor shot down the speculation that it was about their relationship.

"I say it was a surprise that we started writing together, but in a way, it wasn't," she told Zane Lowe. "Because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes, and he's always the person who's showing me songs by artists and then they become my favorite songs or whatever."

Taylor continued, "Joe and I really love sad songs. We've always bonded over music. So...we write the saddest [ones]. We just really love sad songs. What can I say?"

In addition to the title track and "Champagne Problems," Joe also co-wrote "Coney Island," a dark duet featuring The National frontman Matt Berninger,  on Evermore.

Electric Light Studios, Taylor Swift Production, Disney+
"Peace"

Described by Taylor as the most vulnerable song on Folklore, the ballad was the result of the superstar feeling "more rooted in my personal life" because of Joe, she told Paul McCartney in an interview for Rolling Stone.

"I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now," she said, "I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids."

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
"Sweet Nothing"

The only track Joe co-wrote on Midnights, this sweet love song opens with a pebble picked up from a beach in Wicklow, which is the county in Ireland where the actor filmed the Hulu series Conversations With Friends.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage
"London Boy"

Um, Joe is British. Enough said. 

