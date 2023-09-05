Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Second Daughter’s Initials Revealed

Amid Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce, recent court documents shared more insight into their youngest daughter's name.

Watch: Joe Jonas Files for Divorce from Sophie Turner

Fans are starting to learn a little bit more about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's summer baby.

Amid the Jonas Brothers singer's recent divorce filing, an affidavit revealed that his 14-month-old baby girl has the initials D.J. and was born on July 5, 2022 in Miami, Fla., according to documents obtained by E! News.

Joe, 34, and Sophie, 27, who are separating after four years of marriage, also share 3-year-old daughter Willa.

Joe's divorce filing requests a parenting plan for his two daughters, stating that "it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility."

The "Cake by the Ocean" singer also noted that the parenting plan should include "a timesharing scheduling providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties." Additionally, the petition noted that Joe's daughters have been residing in his Miami residence, as well as other locations throughout the U.S.

photos
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Red Carpet Date Nights

Joe's petition said that both he and Sophie have the means to financially support their daughters, noting that "they should both be required to contribute to the support of the minor children."

As for the reason behind the divorce, Joe said the marriage was "irretrievably broken," according to the court documents.

E! News has reached out to Joe and Sophie's reps for comment and has not heard back.

While neither the musician nor the Game of Thrones actress has publicly addressed their split, Joe was spotted wearing his wedding ring on his left hand in two recent photos posted to Instagram. However, he previously shared that he prefers to keep details about his relationship away from the spotlight.

John Shearer/WireImage

"I want to feel like an open book," he told Mr. Porter in November 2022. "But when we started dating, I realized that I didn't have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself."

Sophie has given rare insight into her family life in the past, including how excited she was to become a mom of two.

"It's what life is about for me–raising the next generation," she shared with Elle UK in May 2022. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength."

Keep reading to relive Joe and Sophie's love story prior to divorce.

INSTARimages.com
Welcome to Miami

Romance rumors swirled as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were first spotted together at the MTV EMAs in November 2016. The duo were then spotted holding hands in Miami the following month.

AKM-GSI
Catch Up

The lovebirds were spotted arriving to CAA's Golden Globes party at Catch LA in December 2016.

AKM-GSI
Choice Couple

In January 2017, the hot couple left a People Choice Awards after party hosted by DNCE. The pair left hand-in-hand and then got into a car together.

BKNY / AKM-GSI
Arm-in-Arm

The duo locked arms after a dinner date night at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
March On

The pair were spotted at LAX on March 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.

Moryc Welt/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
New Kids on the Block

The singer was seen taking a romantic stroll with his girlfriend, who was wearing a New Kids on the Block shirt, through the SoHo district of New York City on April 13, 2017. Joe was spotted writing on his hands courtesy of his new lady, some of which read "Joe gives me da good good."

Instagram
I Heart NY

The pair were photographed while out on the town in NYC in May.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Jean Genies

Rocking denim-on-denim looks, Joe and Sophie walked it out in the SoHo neighborhood of NYC on May 3, 2017.

J. Webber / Splash News
Work It Out

Wearing workout clothes, the two held hands while taking a romantic stroll in the East Village neighborhood of NYC.

Malibu Joe/ / BACKGRID
Weekend Warriors

The duo walked arm in arm as they took a stroll through Venice, CA. Joe looked like quite the tourist, carrying a small camera and taking photos around town. Joe and Sophie picked a local restaurant to have lunch on the patio to bring their weekend to a end.

James Devaney/GC Images
Puppy Love

The twosome walked their dog on September 7, 2017 in New York City.

Gotham/GC Images
PDA Alert!

The two made out at the 2018 U.S. Open.

@MARKMILANTHEPAPARAZZIMAN / BACKGRID
Double Date

At London's 34 Restaurant, the loved-up pair joined Nick Jonas and then-girlfriend Priyanka Chopra to help ring in the Bollywood star's 36th birthday in July 2018.

Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID
Halloween is Here

For the October 2018 holiday, he cheekily dressed as her Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark. She went as an adorable elephant.

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Lavish Looks

The pair celebrated his brother Nick Jonas' wedding to Priyanka Chopra in Dehli, India on December 4, 2018.

JD Images/Shutterstock
Melts the Heart

She warmed him up with a kiss on the cheek at a March 2019 Rangers vs. Red Wings hockey game in NYC.

Instagram / Priyanka Chopra
Sucker For You

The actress—along with Chopra and Danielle Jonas—supported her beau and his brothers Nick and Joe at their April 2019 concert in Champs Downtown, a Penn State college bar.

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Rulers of Winterfell

The Game of Thrones fan was happy to be her plus-one to the HBO hit's season eight premiere in NYC on April 3, 2019.

Instagram
Queen of the North

The Game of Thrones actress cheekily reunites with Jack Gleeson, her tyrannical lover from the show, with her real life beau inside the show's premiere party.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp
They Do!

After the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, the duo shocked fans with a surprise wedding at a local Las Vegas chapel. As the couple exchanged ring pops—an Elvis impersonator officiated—pal Diplo captured the moment for Instagram live. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Power Couple

After tying the knot in Sin City, the newlyweds lit up the 2019 Met Gala red carpet with their eye-catching designs and demure poses. This marked their first official event as a married couple.

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Fashion Statements

The pair served lewks at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show in New York City.

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
Chasing Happiness

The couple brings the glitz and the glam to the Jonas BrothersChasing Happiness documentary premiere.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Strike a Pose

The two lovebirds attend the Dark Phoenix premiere in Los Angeles and the "Sucker" singer couldn't be more in awe of his leading lady. "I am so proud of you @sophiet and how hard you worked on this film," he shares on Instagram. "You did the research, you did the work, and you delivered. I loved this movie!!"

Gotham/GC Images
Dog Days

The newlyweds go for an afternoon stroll with their dogs, Porky and Waldo.

Instagram
We'll Always Have Paris

The two smooch in front of the Eiffel tower just shy of a week before they tied the knot in a second wedding ceremony in France.

Instagram
Cuddle Buddies

Jonas shared this sweet snap on Instagram with the caption, "Nap game strong."

Neil Warner/MEGA
Instagram Husband

The two get playful at Jardin De Tuileries in Paris days before their second wedding.

KCS Presse / MEGA
L'Amour

The two are spotted in France days before their second wedding.

Instagram / corbingurkin
You May Kiss the Bride, Again!

The beaming couple walk down the aisle after their second ceremony. Turner wore a stunning, custom-designed Louis Vuitton dress that was only outshined by the bride.

