Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Second Daughter’s Initials Revealed

Fans are starting to learn a little bit more about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's summer baby.

Amid the Jonas Brothers singer's recent divorce filing, an affidavit revealed that his 14-month-old baby girl has the initials D.J. and was born on July 5, 2022 in Miami, Fla., according to documents obtained by E! News.

Joe, 34, and Sophie, 27, who are separating after four years of marriage, also share 3-year-old daughter Willa.

Joe's divorce filing requests a parenting plan for his two daughters, stating that "it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility."

The "Cake by the Ocean" singer also noted that the parenting plan should include "a timesharing scheduling providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties." Additionally, the petition noted that Joe's daughters have been residing in his Miami residence, as well as other locations throughout the U.S.