Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Second Daughter’s Initials Revealed

Fans are starting to learn a little bit more about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's summer baby.
Amid the Jonas Brothers singer's recent divorce filing, an affidavit revealed that his 14-month-old baby girl has the initials D.J. and was born on July 5, 2022 in Miami, Fla., according to documents obtained by E! News.
Joe, 34, and Sophie, 27, who are separating after four years of marriage, also share 3-year-old daughter Willa.
Joe's divorce filing requests a parenting plan for his two daughters, stating that "it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility."
The "Cake by the Ocean" singer also noted that the parenting plan should include "a timesharing scheduling providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties." Additionally, the petition noted that Joe's daughters have been residing in his Miami residence, as well as other locations throughout the U.S.
Joe's petition said that both he and Sophie have the means to financially support their daughters, noting that "they should both be required to contribute to the support of the minor children."
As for the reason behind the divorce, Joe said the marriage was "irretrievably broken," according to the court documents.
E! News has reached out to Joe and Sophie's reps for comment and has not heard back.
While neither the musician nor the Game of Thrones actress has publicly addressed their split, Joe was spotted wearing his wedding ring on his left hand in two recent photos posted to Instagram. However, he previously shared that he prefers to keep details about his relationship away from the spotlight.
"I want to feel like an open book," he told Mr. Porter in November 2022. "But when we started dating, I realized that I didn't have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself."
Sophie has given rare insight into her family life in the past, including how excited she was to become a mom of two.
"It's what life is about for me–raising the next generation," she shared with Elle UK in May 2022. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength."
