Gilmore Girls Secret: The Truth About Why Rory Didn’t Go to Harvard

Watch : Melissa McCarthy Has "Paranoia" Watching Gilmore Girls

What, like it's hard to picture Rory at Harvard?

As Gilmore Girls fans start their annual fall rewatch of The WB show, they'll be taken along for the ride as Rory (Alexis Bledel) starts out as a teenage bookworm trying to realize her dream of getting into Harvard University. But the twist came in season three in 2003, when Rory ultimately decided to go to rival school Yale instead.

Rumors have circulated for years that the reason for Rory's shocking college choice was due to alleged filming regulations at the different Ivy Leagues, with show creator Amy Sherman-Palladino telling Deseret News in 2002 that Yale would "let us film there, which makes it a lot easier."

But now, Gilmore Girls costumer Valerie Campbell is setting the record straight, saying that wasn't really the full picture.

Responding to a TikTok user that wrote, "I thought it was because Yale agreed to let them film there and Harvard did not," Valerie noted in a Sept. 5 video that the crew could have made either school work because they actually shot at "fake" Harvard and "fake" Yale across multiple episodes.