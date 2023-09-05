Maya Hawke Roasts Dad Ethan Hawke for Trying to Flirt With Rihanna

Watch : Maya Hawke's Famous Parents Are "Stranger Things" Fans

Ethan Hawke might want to do revenge after Maya Hawke called him out on his flirting.

The Stranger Things star teased her dad on his flirting abilities, especially the time he tried his hand at talking with Rihanna at a 2015 basketball game.

"I've been caught by the paparazzi openly flirting with Rihanna," Ethan shared during an interview with Variety published Sept. 4, to which Maya chimed in that he was "openly trying to" flirt with the pop star.

The Guilty actor—who married Ryan Hawke in 2008—teased that the viral interaction has "been a family shame," and that his daughter was "really touching a nerve."

But Maya praised her dad for shooting his shot, noting, "It's family pride."

As for the pap pictures in question? Well, Ethan and the "Diamonds" singer attended the NBA All-Star Game in New York City in February 2015, and the 52-year-old ended up switching seats with his son Levon—who he also shares with ex-wife Uma Thurman—in order to chat up RiRi. (She started getting close with her current partner A$AP Rocky in 2012 and went public with their romance in 2020.)