Love Is Blind’s Shaina Hurley Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Christos Lardakis

Time to clink those gold goblets in honor of Shaina Hurley and husband Christos Lardakis.

The couple shared they are expecting their first baby together, a year after getting married in July 2022.

"We feel so thankful and grateful that we have been given such a blessing," the Love is Blind alum told People Sept. 4. "Our hearts are full!"

Shaina added, "We cannot wait to start this next journey of parenthood together and to meet this little soul!"

As for the reality star's journey to finding love? Well, Shaina appeared on season two of the Netflix show alongside Kyle Abrams. Kyle popped the question before Shaina called off the engagement and left the show.

Later that year, Shaina and Chris started dating before getting engaged in March. Four months later, the Chicago-based hairstylist and restauranteur tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony and again later that month in Vouliagmeni, Greece.