Funko Pop Fall: Shop Marvel, Disney, Broadway, BTS & More Collectibles Now

Everyone loves a Funko Pop! They're just irresistible. Offering a wide range of specific, delightful, and detailed desk or shelf accessories, these toys and decor are designed to show off your interests your way. No matter how niche they may be.
In fact, the more niche your interests, the more fun you'll have finding the right Funko for you. Because with Funko Pops, you can make it clear that you're not just an average fan. Or hey, maybe stanning isn't really for you, but you know someone who'd love to be surprised with a portable (and collectable!) representation of a few of their favorite things.
So whether you're a collector, an enthusiast, or just looking for a little treat, you'll find something in this list of unique Funko Pops to love. Maybe even more than one! After all, there's always someone around who deserves it. And just look at how cute they are!
POP Movies - Halloween - 10 inch Michael Myers
This XL-sized Funko Pop is perfect for someone whose haunted house decorations are always spookily over the top.
POP Harry Potter - Patronus - Snape
After all this time? Always. (If you know, you know.)
POP TV - Golden Girls - Sophia (Bowling Uniform)
For those who eagerly stay up late to watch Golden Girls reruns even now: Behold, a niche Sophia Petrillo one. Thank you for bowling a strike.
POP Rocks - Notorious B.I.G. w Crown
This ultra-detailed Biggie Funko shows off that you're sicker than the average music fan.
POP TV - The Office - Michael as Survivor
The episode of The Office where Michael tries to be "Survivor Man" while Dwight secretly monitors him will always be a chef's kiss. Honor that moment with this hilariously specific Funko Pop.
POP Animation - Powerpuff Girls - Buttercup
Powerpuff Girls proved that you can be tough, fight crime, and wear a dress too. For the most rough-and-tumble girlie you know, gruff Buttercup will always be an icon.
POP Rocks - BTS Dynamite - Jimin
I mean, it's Jimin!!!!!! What else needs to be said, you know?
POP Marvel - Loki - Sylvie
Lady Loki, Enchantress, Sylvie: Whatever you call her (or she calls herself), you'll want this mischievous Funko as your spiritual guide for all time.
POP Rocks - Britney Spears - Catsuit Britney
Yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah. Oops! You bought another Funko again.
POP Broadway - Hamilton - Thomas Jefferson
Don't throw away your shot to get this commemorative Funko Pop.
POP Disney - Beauty and the Beast - Cogsworth
Be my guest to get this hilarious Cogsworth from Beauty and The Beast Funko for you or a Disney fan you know. Or both.
POP Marvel Venom - Venom Captain America
There's something delightfully wrong about this Captain-America-as-Venom crossover. Like, in the best kind of way.
POP Animation - My Hero Academia - Deku w Gloves
Be someone's Hero Academia by getting them this My Hero Academia Funko Pop. I know that's a bad pun, but in my defense, Laid Back Camp is more my style of Manga.
POP Marvel - Spider-Man No Way Home - Spider-Man Integrated Suit
Show your love for the most jaw-dropping, awe-inspiring, and heart-wrenching Spider-Man sequel with this Funko of Peter in his "integrated" suit.
POP Disney - Lion King - Simba (DIY)
The creative side of you (or the Disney fan in your life) will absolutely adore this opportunity to customize a sweet Simba of their own.
