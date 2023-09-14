Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Breaks Silence on Carl Radke Breakup

Lindsay Hubbard has spoken out for the first time since her shocking breakup from ex-fiancée Carl Radke.
"I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal, and grieve the loss of not only my relationship, but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for 8 years," the Summer House star shared in an Instagram statement Sept. 14. "The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life. My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I've had a hard time making sense of it all - with no answers or closure on why."
The Bravolebrity admitted she feels "humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place," adding, "My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me."
She further maintained that she tried to work through things with Carl before he broke things off.
"This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first," the publicist insisted. "I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout."
Lindsay shared that she's "still grieving and trying to process all that has happened," but thanked fans for their support during this difficult time. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the love and support from my friends, family, cast mates," she concluded in her post, "and all of you for carrying me through."
The 37-year-old's message comes exactly two weeks after news broke that Carl, 38, had called off their engagement less than three months before they were set to wed in a November ceremony in Mexico.
The pair had been costars on Summer House for five years before taking their romance public at the beginning of 2022 with Carl getting down on one knee to propose six months later in August while filming season seven of the Bravo series. However, not everyone close to them was on board with their whirlwind romance.
Their quick engagement caused a major rift with their mutual BFF Danielle Olivera, who thought Carl and Lindsay were moving too fast.
Despite the falling out, the Bravo stars were in full wedding planning mode earlier this year.
"It's taken this long for us to come together," Lindsay exclusively told E! News in February. "I don't think there is anybody in our lives that would let us get away with a small wedding, including Bravo."
And she also confirmed they had planned to film the nuptials for season eight of the show.
"If we were just getting married with all of our guests and friends that would be one thing," she continued, "but when you're considering the idea of filming it, there's another level of criteria that you have to get checked off."
But instead of their wedding, fans will watch what caused their relationship to fall apart, as their longtime pal Craig Conover exclusively told E! News this week.
"You'll get to see they filmed all summer—they filmed for two or three months," the Southern Charm star revealed. "It's unfortunate that the ending result is leaked or talked about because there's no context and I think, for better or for worse, there's going to be a ton of context when you get to see Summer House. Because there was several conversations had. It's a big part of this season."
