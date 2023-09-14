Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Breaks Silence on Carl Radke Breakup

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard spoke out for the first time two weeks after her ex Carl Radke called off their engagement less than three months before they were set to wed.

By Brett Malec Sep 14, 2023 4:10 PMTags
TVBreakupsReality TVEngagementsBravoCouplesNBCUSummer House
Watch: Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Split

Lindsay Hubbard has spoken out for the first time since her shocking breakup from ex-fiancée Carl Radke.

"I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal, and grieve the loss of not only my relationship, but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for 8 years," the Summer House star shared in an Instagram statement Sept. 14. "The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life. My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I've had a hard time making sense of it all - with no answers or closure on why."

The Bravolebrity admitted she feels "humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place," adding, "My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me."

She further maintained that she tried to work through things with Carl before he broke things off.

"This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first," the publicist insisted. "I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout."

photos
2023 Celebrity Breakups

Lindsay shared that she's "still grieving and trying to process all that has happened," but thanked fans for their support during this difficult time. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the love and support from my friends, family, cast mates," she concluded in her post, "and all of you for carrying me through."

The 37-year-old's message comes exactly two weeks after news broke that Carl, 38, had called off their engagement less than three months before they were set to wed in a November ceremony in Mexico.

Trending Stories

1

Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Breaks Silence on Carl Breakup

2

*NSYNC’s Reunion Continues With New Song "Better Place"—Listen Now

3
Exclusive

Brian Austin Green Shares Update on Shannen Doherty Amid Cancer Battle

The pair had been costars on Summer House for five years before taking their romance public at the beginning of 2022 with Carl getting down on one knee to propose six months later in August while filming season seven of the Bravo series. However, not everyone close to them was on board with their whirlwind romance. 

Instagram/Carl Radke

Their quick engagement caused a major rift with their mutual BFF Danielle Olivera, who thought Carl and Lindsay were moving too fast.

Despite the falling out, the Bravo stars were in full wedding planning mode earlier this year.

"It's taken this long for us to come together," Lindsay exclusively told E! News in February. "I don't think there is anybody in our lives that would let us get away with a small wedding, including Bravo."

And she also confirmed they had planned to film the nuptials for season eight of the show.

"If we were just getting married with all of our guests and friends that would be one thing," she continued, "but when you're considering the idea of filming it, there's another level of criteria that you have to get checked off."

But instead of their wedding, fans will watch what caused their relationship to fall apart, as their longtime pal Craig Conover exclusively told E! News this week.

"You'll get to see they filmed all summer—they filmed for two or three months," the Southern Charm star revealed. "It's unfortunate that the ending result is leaked or talked about because there's no context and I think, for better or for worse, there's going to be a ton of context when you get to see Summer House. Because there was several conversations had. It's a big part of this season."

Keep reading to relive Carl and Lindsay's romance.

Instagram
September 2021: More Than Friends?

Before going public, Carl and Lindsay attended costars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's September 2021 wedding as each others' dates.

Sasha Israel/Bravo
2022: Officially Dating

After being friends and costars for years, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard confirmed they were officially a couple at the start of 2022.

Instagram/@carlradke
August 2022: Engaged

Carl got down on one knee and proposed to Lindsay in August 2022 in Southampton while filming season seven of Summer House.

Instagram/@carlradke
September 2022: Italian Getaway

The Bravolebrities enjoyed a romantic vacation in Italy. "One of the most beautiful places I've ever visited! And breathtaking (literally)," he shared on Instagram. "Finally getting through our travel photos with so many highlights but hiking through Cinque Terre was incredible. Bellisimo! "

Instagram/@carlradke
December 2022: Happy Holidays

Carl and Lindsay rang in Christmas 2022 surrounded by familymembers.

Instagram/@carlradke
February 2023: Wedding Planning

Carl and Lindsay opened up about planning their Mexico wedding in February 2023.

"It's taken this long for us to come together," she exclusively shared with E! News. "I don't think there is anybody in our lives that would let us get away with a small wedding, including Bravo."

Lindsay also confirmed plans to film the nuptials for season eight of the show. "If we were just getting married with all of our guests and friends that would be one thing," she continued, "but when you're considering the idea of filming it, there's another level of criteria that you have to get checked off."

Instagram/@carlradke
April 2023: Montauk Mayhe\m

The duo lets loose with their Summer House costars in Montauk in April 2023.

Instagram/@carlradke
May 2023: Date Night

Carl and Lindsay attend a friends wedding in Florida.

Instagram/@carlradke
June 2023: Festivals & Friends

The duo attend the Palm Tree Music Festival in New York with fellow Summer House couple Kory Keefer and Sam Feher.

Instagram/@carlradke
Summer 2023: Summer Lovin'

Carl and Lindsay are all smiles while celebrating summer.

Instagram/@carlradke
June 2023: Bravo Besties

In honor of Andy Cohen's birthday, Carl shared a tribute to the Bravo bigwig.

Instagram/Carl Radke
August 2023: Bridal Bash

The lovebirds celebrated Lindsay's bridal shower in NYC surrounded by their costars, including Danielle Olivera, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod and Samantha Feher

Charles Sykes/Bravo
August 2023: Splitsville

Less than three months before they were supposed to say "I do," news of Carl and Lindsay's breakup came to light in August 2023.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Breaks Silence on Carl Breakup

2

*NSYNC’s Reunion Continues With New Song "Better Place"—Listen Now

3
Exclusive

Brian Austin Green Shares Update on Shannen Doherty Amid Cancer Battle

4

Elon Musk Reflects on "Brutal" Relationship With Amber Heard

5

Savannah Chrisley Is Dating Alleged Murder Plot Survivor Robert Shiver