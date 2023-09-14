Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Breaks Silence on Carl Radke Breakup

Watch : Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Split

Lindsay Hubbard has spoken out for the first time since her shocking breakup from ex-fiancée Carl Radke.

"I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal, and grieve the loss of not only my relationship, but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for 8 years," the Summer House star shared in an Instagram statement Sept. 14. "The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life. My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I've had a hard time making sense of it all - with no answers or closure on why."

The Bravolebrity admitted she feels "humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place," adding, "My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me."

She further maintained that she tried to work through things with Carl before he broke things off.

"This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first," the publicist insisted. "I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout."