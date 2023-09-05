Kevin Bacon's Sweet Anniversary Tribute to Kyra Sedgwick Will Make Your Heart Skip a Beat

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick recently celebrated 35 years of marriage and marked their wedding anniversary with loving tributes.

Kick off your Sunday shoes and celebrate Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's anniversary.

The Footloose actor and The Closer star recently marked 35 years of marriage—and he couldn't believe how quickly time has flown. 

"35 years feels like a heartbeat," Kevin wrote on Instagram Sept. 4 alongside a throwback photo of the couple. "#Anniversary."

As for how their love story began? "It was 1987- on the set of Lemon Sky - I met a man named Kevin," Kyra recalled in her own tribute. "Happy 35 my love."

However, for the couple—who are parents to son Travis Bacon, 34, and daughter Sosie Bacon, 31—their anniversary wasn't necessarily as romantic as fans might imagine. 

"We didn't do much," Kevin revealed on the Sept. 5 episode of Today. "We had had our kids for a long weekend—which was just absolutely sublime—the kids and their partners."

After saying goodbye to their children, "We took a long walk, and I got blisters because the shoes were new and I didn't really realize that we were going to walk to dinner but we did," he continued. "We walked probably, I don't know, 30 blocks or something like that to dinner, and then I had blisters and then she put a Band-Aid on my blisters. So it was really kind of indicative of 35 years of marriage."

Over their more than three decades together, Kevin and Kyra have given glimpses into their life together onscreen—they starred in movies like The Woodsman and Loverboy together—and offscreen. From posting videos of them playing music together to sharing updates on their day-to-day at their Connecticut farm, the two have offered several peeks into their world. And of course, they love a good birthday tribute too. 

"Happy Birthday to my ONLY ONE," Kyra wrote on Kevin's 65th birthday in July. "Love you so."

And if you'd love to know the secret to their marriage, well, Kyra doesn't have many recommendations to share.  

"Don't take advice about how to keep a marriage going from a celebrity," she told E! News in March. "That's the secret."

To see some of Kyra and Kevin's photos from over the years, keep reading.

Vacation Vibes

Forget about social media filters. Some classic shades, sunshine and love is all you need for a picture-perfect image. 

New Year, Same Love

"HNY! Love to all, K and K @kyrasedgwick," Kevin shared while kissing his wife at midnight on New Year's Eve in 2015. 

Everlasting Love

"#TBT to 1989 @sundancefest with @kyrasedgwick heading there now with @CopCarMovie," Kevin wrote before attending the film festival. 

XOXO

"Big love for @kikkosedg today and every day for 28 years #happyanniversary," Kevin shared with followers after kissing his leading lady on the lips. 

Date Nights Done Right

"Just saw #ColinQuinn #NewYorkStory #CherryLane," Kevin wrote after enjoying a romantic evening out with his wife. "Laughed until we cried @kyrasedgwick." 

Wedding Day Memories

"#CutTheCake 28 years. @kikkosedg @kyrasedgwick," Kevin shared on Instagram when recalling his romantic ceremony. 

Hollywood Do-Gooders

"#peoplesclimate waiting to march with @kyrasedgwick #NRDC," the Hollywood stars shared online back in 2014.

