Kevin Bacon's Sweet Anniversary Tribute to Kyra Sedgwick Will Make Your Heart Skip a Beat

Watch : Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgewick Try VIRAL Footloose Challenge

Kick off your Sunday shoes and celebrate Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's anniversary.

The Footloose actor and The Closer star recently marked 35 years of marriage—and he couldn't believe how quickly time has flown.

"35 years feels like a heartbeat," Kevin wrote on Instagram Sept. 4 alongside a throwback photo of the couple. "#Anniversary."

As for how their love story began? "It was 1987- on the set of Lemon Sky - I met a man named Kevin," Kyra recalled in her own tribute. "Happy 35 my love."

However, for the couple—who are parents to son Travis Bacon, 34, and daughter Sosie Bacon, 31—their anniversary wasn't necessarily as romantic as fans might imagine.

"We didn't do much," Kevin revealed on the Sept. 5 episode of Today. "We had had our kids for a long weekend—which was just absolutely sublime—the kids and their partners."

After saying goodbye to their children, "We took a long walk, and I got blisters because the shoes were new and I didn't really realize that we were going to walk to dinner but we did," he continued. "We walked probably, I don't know, 30 blocks or something like that to dinner, and then I had blisters and then she put a Band-Aid on my blisters. So it was really kind of indicative of 35 years of marriage."