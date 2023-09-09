The Golden Bachelor: Everything You Need to Know

Good things come to those who wait. Just ask Bachelor Nation.
After ABC first revealed that it was casting more mature contestants for a new Bachelor series in January 2020, fans of the franchise were eagerly anticipating more details on the sweet-sounding spinoff. But due to COVID-19, plans for the show wilted for several years. Cut to last May, when the network officially announced that The Golden Bachelor was back in action and seeking America's most eligible elder to hand out roses. And, after an exhaustive search, the series' first lead Gerry Turner was introduced this summer, with the 72-year-old widower setting out to prove it's never too late to find love again.
Much like America, series host Jesse Palmer quickly fell in love with Gerry, who was married for 43 years before his wife Toni passed away in 2017.
"I cry almost every time I hear it," Jesse told E! News about Gerry's story. "I just love hearing him talk about her because they just shared such a special love together and they share a special love together."
Now, with the support of his daughters and granddaughters, Gerry is ready to romance 22 women, including one contestant who has a special tie to a Bachelor Nation alum.
Here's everything we know about The Golden Bachelor:
The Golden Bachelor premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.