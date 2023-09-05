Marion Cotillard Is All Of Us Reacting to Those Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Divorce Rumors

Marion Cotillard is ready to send out an S.O.S.
The Inception actress shared her heartfelt reaction to the recent speculation that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are divorcing—and it may just be the most relatable thing you'll see today.
"NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!" Marion wrote under an Sept. 4 post that claimed Joe had retained a divorce lawyer. "NO! NO! NO! NOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!"
And suffice it to say, her reaction sums up everyone's feelings after multiple outlets began reporting on September 3 that the Jonas Brothers member and the Game of Thrones actress—who share daughter Willa, 3, and a second daughter, 13 months, whose name they have not shared—might be headed for divorce after four years of marriage.
Reps for both Joe and Sophie did not respond to E! News request for comment at the time. And while the couple has yet to comment publicly on the rumors, the "Cake by the Ocean" singer appeared to subtly refute the speculation.
In fact, on the same day the rumor mill began turning, the 34-year-old was shown to be wearing his wedding ring in photos posted to social media from the Jonas Brothers' show in Austin after being seen out in public without it in August.
Two days later, the ring was front and center in photos shared by both the band and the Grammy nominee himself.
For the Camp Rock star's personal post, he simply shared a black and white image of himself with his ringed hand front and center wrapped around a cup. While he didn't caption the snap, fans shared a collective sigh of relief in the comments after spotting the key accessory.
"WE SEE A RING! THANK GOD," wrote one user, while another added, alongside the diamond ring emoji, "Joe out here squashing all the rumours."
Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers' account shared a snap from their time in Austin featuring Joe alongside brothers and band mates Nick and Kevin Jonas sitting around a fire pit.
"Happy Labor Day weekend everyone," read the post's caption, which once again featured the middle brother's wedding band. "This tour has be incredible so far! Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow."
As for Sophie, just weeks before split rumors emerged the Do Revenge star had paid tribute to Joe on social media as the Jonas Brothers kicked off their latest tour with two sold out shows at Yankee Stadium. Quoting the group's song "Montana Sky" she captioned a photo dump from the Aug. 13 show, "long long new york nights."
And then just two days later she celebrated her husband on his 34th birthday by sharing a snap of them clad in matching pajama sets, writing a simple, "Happy birthday handsome."