Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Dance the Night Away at Beyoncé's Tour After Romance Drama

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Split

Are Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson letting online rumors throw them out of formation? Nope.

In fact, the pair seemingly had the time of their lives at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour birthday show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sept. 4. Darius took to his Instagram Stories to film him and Keke taking part in Beyoncé's "everybody on mute" challenge, where the crowd goes silent while she sings the lyric in her song "Energy."

In the cute clip, the True Jackson VP alum and fitness instructor turn to face one another after hearing the iconic line, and proceeded to place their fingers over their lips, until Beyoncé sang "Look around, it's me and my crew, big energy," in which the two began to jump up and down in excitement. The duo, who are parents to 7-month-old son Leodis Andrellton Jackson also posted themselves dancing to "Break My Soul."

Keke and Darius' concert date night is the latest in a series outings following multiple unconfirmed reports suggesting the couple had broken up in August after he'd publicly criticized what the Hustlers actress had worn to an Usher concert a month prior.