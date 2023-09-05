Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Dance the Night Away at Beyoncé's Tour After Romance Drama

Are Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson letting online rumors throw them out of formation? Nope.
In fact, the pair seemingly had the time of their lives at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour birthday show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sept. 4. Darius took to his Instagram Stories to film him and Keke taking part in Beyoncé's "everybody on mute" challenge, where the crowd goes silent while she sings the lyric in her song "Energy."
In the cute clip, the True Jackson VP alum and fitness instructor turn to face one another after hearing the iconic line, and proceeded to place their fingers over their lips, until Beyoncé sang "Look around, it's me and my crew, big energy," in which the two began to jump up and down in excitement. The duo, who are parents to 7-month-old son Leodis Andrellton Jackson also posted themselves dancing to "Break My Soul."
Keke and Darius' concert date night is the latest in a series outings following multiple unconfirmed reports suggesting the couple had broken up in August after he'd publicly criticized what the Hustlers actress had worn to an Usher concert a month prior.
"Thank you for taking me out on my birthday, as always," Keke told Darius in an Instagram Live while at a restaurant for her 30th birthday. "I mean, it's not always my birthday, but you always do take me out. But I just thank you for making it special for my birthday. That's so sweet."
Darius replied to Keke, "I took you out on your birthday for your birthday and that's why we're out here on your birthday and having drinks on your birthday."
Referring to Keke's astrology sign, he reflected on the important people in his life who are born around this time.
"The Virgos don't believe the hype," he said. "They are the biggest spokespersons for themselves."
After noting that his mother, brother, best friend and grandmother are all Virgos, Darius appeared to take a moment to choose his words before adding, "My...partner in crime's a Virgo."
Keke and Darius, 30, who began dating about two years ago, first sparked breakup rumors this summer, after Darius gave his two cents on Keke's outfit in a video she posted from the July concert.
Beneath the clips from the show that the Nope actress shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, he responded, "It's the outfit tho..you a mom."
And he didn't back down, doubling down as backlash over his initial comments ensued.
"We live in a generation," he wrote in a since-deleted July 5 post, "where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is."
Darius added, "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."
Although Keke never publicly responded to her partner's comments, she subtly clapped back by selling "I'M A MOTHA" merch shortly after. But that wasn't all, as the actress also teamed up with Usher himself, starring in the music video for his single, "Boyfriend," which released in mid-August.
