Linda Evangelista Shares She Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Twice in 5 Years

Watch : Linda Evangelista Says Cryolipolysis "Permanently Disfigured" Her

Linda Evangelista is opening up about her private health battle.

The supermodel, 58, recently shared that she was diagnosed with breast cancer twice in the past five years—first in December 2018 and then in July 2022.

"It was detected in my annual mammogram," Evangelista told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published Sept. 5 of her first diagnosis. "The margins were not good, and due to other health factors, without hesitation, because I wanted to put everything behind me and not to have to deal with this, I opted for a bilateral mastectomy. Thinking I was good and set for life. Breast cancer was not going to kill me."

However, just a few years later she had a recurrence, with the fashion icon recalling feeling a lump on her chest in July 2022 and her surgical oncologist seeming unconcerned.

Still, Evangelista said she underwent an MRI just to be sure, with a biopsy then confirming that she had cancer in her pectoral muscle.