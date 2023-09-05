Meghan Markle Returns for Second Beyoncé Concert Alongside Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland

Watch : Kelly Rowland Praises Blue Ivy Carter's Work Ethic

Meghan Markle is back in formation.

Just days after attending Beyoncé's Sept. 1 Renaissance Tour show with husband Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex was back at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for Bey's birthday show Sept. 4. And joining in on the fun this time around were none other than Kelly Rowland and Kerry Washington.

For the occasion, the three were each sported black looks with silver accents, keeping in line with the "Break My Soul" singer's request for Virgo season. While Meghan kept it simple in a black tank and silver bottoms, Kerry and Kelly both added some flair. The Scandal actress wore a silver sequined top with a sparkly silver bag, while the Destiny's Child alum went all out in support of her former bandmate, adding chunky silver chokers and silver face gems on top of her black tube top look.

But while Meghan may have felt Déjà vu during her dual outings, she made sure to switch up her looks. For the Sept. 1 show, which she attended with Harry and her mom Doria Ragland, the Suits alum wore a white tank top and a silver sequin tube skirt by SPRWMN, paired with silver Aquazzura Celeste sandals. Doria donned a high-neck, silver halter top and white pants while Harry kept it classic in a gray blazer, matching top and white pants.