Meghan Markle Returns for Second Beyoncé Concert Alongside Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland

Meghan Markle made a second appearance at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour, and this time she got in formation alongside Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Sep 05, 2023 4:01 PMTags
BeyoncéKerry WashingtonKelly RowlandCelebritiesMeghan Markle
Watch: Kelly Rowland Praises Blue Ivy Carter's Work Ethic

Meghan Markle is back in formation.

Just days after attending Beyoncé's Sept. 1 Renaissance Tour show with husband Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex was back at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for Bey's birthday show Sept. 4. And joining in on the fun this time around were none other than Kelly Rowland and Kerry Washington

For the occasion, the three were each sported black looks with silver accents, keeping in line with the "Break My Soul" singer's request for Virgo season. While Meghan kept it simple in a black tank and silver bottoms, Kerry and Kelly both added some flair. The Scandal actress wore a silver sequined top with a sparkly silver bag, while the Destiny's Child alum went all out in support of her former bandmate, adding chunky silver chokers and silver face gems on top of her black tube top look. 

But while Meghan may have felt Déjà vu during her dual outings, she made sure to switch up her looks. For the Sept. 1 show, which she attended with Harry and her mom Doria Ragland, the Suits alum wore a white tank top and a silver sequin tube skirt by SPRWMN, paired with silver Aquazzura Celeste sandals. Doria donned a high-neck, silver halter top and white pants while Harry kept it classic in a gray blazer, matching top and white pants.

photos
Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour Looks

The royals aren't the only celebs crazy in love with Bey's Renaissance Tour. During her Labor Day Weekend L.A. stay, everyone from Tom Holland and Zendaya to Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner—taking their romance public—have tuned into her ***flawless set. And taking a cue from the Grammy winner herself, they've all dressed to impress.

"Virgo season is upon us," Beyoncé wrote on her website in late August. "This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22! We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other's joy/ Virgo season together in a house of chrome. See you there!"

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet Make First Outing at Beyoncé Concert

2

The Unique World of Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter

3

Why Miley Cyrus Says She Didn’t Make Any Money From Her Bangerz Tour

To see more celebs who have donned silver looks for the Renaissance Tour, keep reading. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Diana Ross

An extra sweet birthday. Diana Ross sang to Bey in honor of her special day Sept. 4.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland & Meghan Markle

Girls' night out!

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi
Ariana Madix & Daniel Wai

Date night!

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi
Cynthia Bailey

Strike a pose.

Instagram
Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos, Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian, North West & Kris Jenner

A star-studded night out.

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, North West, Penelope Disick

Selfie time.

Vanessa Bryant/ Instagram
Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka & Capri Bryant

Supporting Bey!

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet Make First Outing at Beyoncé Concert

2

The Unique World of Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter

3

Why Miley Cyrus Says She Didn’t Make Any Money From Her Bangerz Tour

4

Joey King Marries Steven Piet in Spain Wedding

5

How Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Built an Enduring Marriage