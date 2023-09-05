Summer House's Danielle Olivera Subtly Weighs in on Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard's Breakup

Summer House's Danielle Olivera subtly showed support for costar Lindsay Hubbard after Carl Radke recently called off their engagement less than three months before their wedding.

Watch: Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Split

It sounds like Lindsay Hubbard has Danielle Olivera's shoulder to cry on.

Less than a week after Summer House costars Lindsay and Carl Radke called off their engagement, the couple's mutual BFF subtly weighed in on the surprising split.

On Aug. 2, fan Instagram account Queens of Bravo shared a clip from the 2008 Sex and the City movie comparing Mr. Big leaving Carrie Bradshaw at the altar to Carl calling off his and Lindsay's nuptials last minute. "This scene is now so Lindsay / Carl / Danielle coded," read the caption. "We'll let you spot who we think Danielle is…"

Danielle's response? "Just call me Charlotte from now on," she replied, referencing Kristin Davis' character comforting Carrie over the failed wedding in the scene.

News of Carl and Lindsay's breakup came less than three months before they were set to tie the knot in a Nov. 17 wedding in Mexico. And although Lindsay now has Danielle's support post-split, the engagement caused a major rift between the publicist and app designer last year.

2023 Celebrity Engagements

During Summer House's seventh season, Danielle voiced concerns that the couple was moving too quickly. And after Carl got down on one knee in August 2022 after less than a year of dating, Danielle had to take a step back from their friendship.

"She really wanted my blessing in that moment and I just couldn't give it to her because it was totally shocking to me," Danielle exclusively told E! News in February. "I didn't even see it coming. We were the three amigos, so it was such a change in my life because now I'm like the third wheel."

Sasha Israel/Bravo

"And then they immediately moved in together and were talking about marriage and I'm just like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, pump the brakes,'" she said of the "intense" relationship. "For me, it was a lot to take in."

Earlier this year, Lindsay, 37, opened up about planning their wedding this fall.

"It's taken this long for us to come together," she exclusively shared in February with E!. "I don't think there is anybody in our lives that would let us get away with a small wedding, including Bravo."

Lindsay also confirmed plans to film the nuptials for season eight of the show. "If we were just getting married with all of our guests and friends that would be one thing," she continued, "but when you're considering the idea of filming it, there's another level of criteria that you have to get checked off."

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke

The Summer House stars shocked fans in August when they reportedly called off their engagement just two and a half months before their Nov. 17 wedding in Mexico. Neither has spoken out on the relationship drama or why they broke up.

Derek White/WireImage
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson

The pair split just months after welcoming son Leodis Andrellton Jackson, multiple outlets reported in August.

Instagram / Britney Spears
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

The pop star and actor broke up after one year of marriage, multiple outlets reported Aug.16.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Justin Trudeau & Sophie Grégoire

The Canadian Prime Minster announced on Aug 2. that he and his wife decided to separate after 18 years of marriage.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Tina Knowles & Richard Lawson

The mom of Beyoncé and Solange filed for divorce from the actor on July 26 after eight years of marriage. 

RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro

"Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement," Rauw Alejandro wrote in Spanish on Instagram Stories July 26. "There are thousands of problems that could cause a breakup, but in our case it was not due to third parties or infidelity."

Instagram
Chase Chrisley & Emmy Medders

The Growing Up Chrisley star and the influencer broke up nine months after their October 2022 engagement. "Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself," Chase wrote on his Instagram Story July 25. "We both and [sic] agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair said in a joint statement to Page Six July 17. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Instagram
Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez

After two years of marriage, the singer and real estate agent separated, E! News confirmed.

 

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin

The Bear star and Californication actress split up in May 2023 after a little more than three years of marriage.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

The couple called it quits after 18 years of marriage, with a rep for the Yellowstone star telling E! News in May, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann

After 11 years of marriage, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed for divorce from the former NFL player in May 2023.

In the divorce proceedings, Kim—who shares Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia with Kroy, and is also mom to Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21—is also requesting primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody.

Ultimately, they reconciled.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Cher and Alexander "A.E." Edwards

Six months after the duo sparked romance rumors, a source confirmed to E! News in May that the singer and the music producer broke up.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Halsey and Alev Aydin

In April, the singer filed legal paperwork to request full physical custody and joint legal custody their son Ender, who she welcomed with the film producer in 2021. "The split was amicable," an insider told E! News at the time, "and they plan to co-parent." 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Toni Garrn and Alex Pettyfer

The model revealed in April that she and the Magic Mike actor, who share daughter Luca together, were divorcing after two years of marriage. "Alex and I have made the very difficult decision to divorce," Toni wrote on her Instagram Story. "We will continue our relationship as friends and co-parents to our angel Luca."

Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko

In court documents filed in April and obtained by E! News, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for her divorce from her husband of 11 years. She listed Jan. 15, 2023 as their date of separation.

 

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Glen Powell and Gigi Paris

A source confirmed to E! News in April that the Top Gun: Maverick actor and the model had parted ways after three years of dating.

Jackson Lee/GC Images
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

The pop star and the actor's love story came to an end in April, when news surfaced that the notoriously private couple had broken up after six years of dating

Photo Image Press/Shutterstock
Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan

The Bachelor star confirmed he was single in April, eight months after rekindling his on-and-off romance with the lawyer. 

Instagram
Ricard Foyé and Andy Foyé

The Survivor contestants broke up after seven years together. "Telling my kids that baba & daddy are separating will always hurt," Ricard tweeted in April, alongside a famiy photo that included their kids Aurelia and Lucia. "We had a great run. So much love, two beautiful babies & two angel babies."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

The actress and the former CAA agent broke up after more than 11 years of marriage. "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they shared in a joint statement in March. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

Sarah Morris/WireImage
Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berrios

The Culpo Sisters star confirmed her split with the NFL player in March, calling herself "single" in a TikTok video. The couple were together for two years before parting ways.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images
AJ McLean and Rochelle McLean

The couple announced in March they were putting a pause on their relationship, sharing in a joint statement to E! News, "We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future. The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family."

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Audemars Piguet
Tinx and Sansho Scott

The TikTok star confirmed her split with the photographer in March, sharing in a TikTok, "I don't have a boyfriend anymore."

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

The Vanderpump Rules stars split in March, with him offering a public apology after cheating on her with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss.

"Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana," Tom said on Instagram. "I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

Amid news of the affair, Raquel also issued an apology reading, in part: "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's eight-year marriage came to an end in February, when her husband filed for divorce and cited in legal documents obtained by E! News there's "no reasonable hope for reconciliation." The couple's official separation date was listed as Feb. 19, 2023 in the filing.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun

Her rep confirmed in February that she split with her fiancé, and Avril went on to debut a romance with Tyga days later. 

Instagram
Joanna Goddard and Alex Williams

The Cup of Jo influencer shared in a February blog that she and her husband separated after 13 years of marriage. The couple will "always be over-the-moon co-parents to our two beautiful boys" Toby and Anton, she wrote, though they "won't be married anymore."

Getty Image
Amelie Zilber and Blake Gray

The TikTokers announced their split in March. "We will always be there for each other and look fondly on the love we shared," they wrote on their respective Instagram Stories. "No one is at fault, and we came to this decision mutually."

Instagram
Falynn Pina and Jaylan Banks

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her fiancé broke up about a year after they got engaged. The pair, who share daughter Emma, wrote in a February joint statement, "It is with deep sadness in our hearts that we have decided to end our journey as a couple."

photos
View More Photos From 2023 Celebrity Breakups

