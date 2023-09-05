Summer House's Danielle Olivera Subtly Weighs in on Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard's Breakup

It sounds like Lindsay Hubbard has Danielle Olivera's shoulder to cry on.
Less than a week after Summer House costars Lindsay and Carl Radke called off their engagement, the couple's mutual BFF subtly weighed in on the surprising split.
On Aug. 2, fan Instagram account Queens of Bravo shared a clip from the 2008 Sex and the City movie comparing Mr. Big leaving Carrie Bradshaw at the altar to Carl calling off his and Lindsay's nuptials last minute. "This scene is now so Lindsay / Carl / Danielle coded," read the caption. "We'll let you spot who we think Danielle is…"
Danielle's response? "Just call me Charlotte from now on," she replied, referencing Kristin Davis' character comforting Carrie over the failed wedding in the scene.
News of Carl and Lindsay's breakup came less than three months before they were set to tie the knot in a Nov. 17 wedding in Mexico. And although Lindsay now has Danielle's support post-split, the engagement caused a major rift between the publicist and app designer last year.
During Summer House's seventh season, Danielle voiced concerns that the couple was moving too quickly. And after Carl got down on one knee in August 2022 after less than a year of dating, Danielle had to take a step back from their friendship.
"She really wanted my blessing in that moment and I just couldn't give it to her because it was totally shocking to me," Danielle exclusively told E! News in February. "I didn't even see it coming. We were the three amigos, so it was such a change in my life because now I'm like the third wheel."
"And then they immediately moved in together and were talking about marriage and I'm just like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, pump the brakes,'" she said of the "intense" relationship. "For me, it was a lot to take in."
Earlier this year, Lindsay, 37, opened up about planning their wedding this fall.
"It's taken this long for us to come together," she exclusively shared in February with E!. "I don't think there is anybody in our lives that would let us get away with a small wedding, including Bravo."
Lindsay also confirmed plans to film the nuptials for season eight of the show. "If we were just getting married with all of our guests and friends that would be one thing," she continued, "but when you're considering the idea of filming it, there's another level of criteria that you have to get checked off."
