Summer House's Danielle Olivera Subtly Weighs in on Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard's Breakup

Watch : Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Split

It sounds like Lindsay Hubbard has Danielle Olivera's shoulder to cry on.

Less than a week after Summer House costars Lindsay and Carl Radke called off their engagement, the couple's mutual BFF subtly weighed in on the surprising split.

On Aug. 2, fan Instagram account Queens of Bravo shared a clip from the 2008 Sex and the City movie comparing Mr. Big leaving Carrie Bradshaw at the altar to Carl calling off his and Lindsay's nuptials last minute. "This scene is now so Lindsay / Carl / Danielle coded," read the caption. "We'll let you spot who we think Danielle is…"

Danielle's response? "Just call me Charlotte from now on," she replied, referencing Kristin Davis' character comforting Carrie over the failed wedding in the scene.

News of Carl and Lindsay's breakup came less than three months before they were set to tie the knot in a Nov. 17 wedding in Mexico. And although Lindsay now has Danielle's support post-split, the engagement caused a major rift between the publicist and app designer last year.