YSE Beauty by Molly Sims Is Celebrity Skincare That’s Made for You

The first thing you need to know about YSE is how to pronounce it: It's wise. As in, "use YSE(ly)." The second thing to know is that it's founded by model, actress, and entrepreneur Molly Sims, and much more than you might expect from a celebrity skincare line.
As Molly states on the brand website, "a wise woman ([her] mom, Dorothy) once said: beautiful skin is when you feel your best." That inspired the multi-hyphenate, after years of struggling to find the right skin care routine for her, to finally "put down the concealer and start living."
Tired of saying "no" to anything and everything that might irritate her complexion — and missing out on family time in the process — Molly decided to stop devoting so much time to cover-up treatments. Instead, she went to work finding a lasting one.
The result? YSE Beauty, which the founder calls her "holy grail skincare routine." Designed as a "routine that delivers genuine, bare-faced beauty," Molly hopes that it helps women who may have struggled as long as she had to find what works for her (and with fewer resources to do it).
Below, you can learn more about the skin-transforming beauty brand — and maybe even find your next favorite product in the process.
YSE Beauty Xtremely Rich Moisturizer
This "plush, creamy and weightless" moisturizer is ideal for for "tired and dehydrated skin." Here's how it works: "Microalgae rebalances the skin's microbiome," while licorice root extract "targets dark spots and visibly brightens," and crowd-favorite Squalane "hydrates and soothes."
YSE Beauty The Problem Solver Brightening Treatment
YSE says you just might "watch the darkness fade away" from your "stubborn spots" with their "trifecta of tranexamic acid, niacinamide, and licorice root extract." The treatment is designed to "melt seamlessly into your skin" as it targets "dark spots and hyperpigmentation." The brand says add it to your routine to help reveal a "bright, even and radiant complexion."
YSE Beauty Morning Cocktail Vitamin C Serum
The serum "that does it all" is "great for those struggling with dark spots," as it's in tended to "brightens, smooth, and even your skin tone." It's made with three forms of "stabilized" Vitamin C, as well as niacinamide, squalane and hyaluronic acid.
YSE Beauty Take It Off Gel-Oil Cleanser
This hybrid cleanser encourages you to "go ahead and bare it all" — on your face, at least. It includes "antioxidants and plant-based oils to dissolve buildup and impurities," leaving you with a "seriously soft [and] hydrated" complexion that won't feel "dry or tight."
YSE Beauty Vacation Glow Highlighter Stick
YSE says that it just takes one swipe of their universal highlighter stick to get you looking "sunlit." It includes "skin-loving ingredients" that include acai, hazelnut, pomegranate, and avocado oil, made to deliver a "dewy, buildable glow" at any time.
YSE Beauty Skin Glow SPF 30 Primer
Summer might be in the name, but it's a primer for all seasons. The brand says that this can be worn solo "as the last step in your skincare routine" and "under makeup to prevent sun spots, reduce appearance of dark spots, and lend a natural glow" to your look alike. Plus? It's for "all skin types and tones."
YSE Beauty Liquid Glow Body Oil
The brand raves that this luxe body oil "deeply nourishes to deliver a silky-smooth, shimmery glow while delicately scenting the skin." It's "rich" in moisturizing and calming ingredients for the skin for an "effortless glow" year-round.
YSE Beauty Last Call Retinol Serum
From the brand: "Your skincare classic without the hangover. This clinically proven serum is a powerhouse cocktail of Retinol, Niacinamide and Omega Fatty Acids to visibly improve skin texture and tone for a brighter, more youthful appearance. irritation not included."
YSE Beauty Your Favorite Ex Exfoliating Pads
This cheekily named product comes by its title honestly; according to the brand, it's an exfoliator that's actually healthy for you to go back to again. The "leave-on exfoliant" combines glycolic acid, PHAs and ectoin to :retexturize, brighten and refresh" your complexion for "optimum skin renewal." Swoon.
