YSE Beauty by Molly Sims Is Celebrity Skincare That’s Made for You

The first thing you need to know about YSE is how to pronounce it: It's wise. As in, "use YSE(ly)." The second thing to know is that it's founded by model, actress, and entrepreneur Molly Sims, and much more than you might expect from a celebrity skincare line.

As Molly states on the brand website, "a wise woman ([her] mom, Dorothy) once said: beautiful skin is when you feel your best." That inspired the multi-hyphenate, after years of struggling to find the right skin care routine for her, to finally "put down the concealer and start living."

Tired of saying "no" to anything and everything that might irritate her complexion — and missing out on family time in the process — Molly decided to stop devoting so much time to cover-up treatments. Instead, she went to work finding a lasting one.

The result? YSE Beauty, which the founder calls her "holy grail skincare routine." Designed as a "routine that delivers genuine, bare-faced beauty," Molly hopes that it helps women who may have struggled as long as she had to find what works for her (and with fewer resources to do it).

Below, you can learn more about the skin-transforming beauty brand — and maybe even find your next favorite product in the process.