Why Miley Cyrus Says She Didn’t Make Any Money From Her Bangerz Tour

Every single night and every single day, she was gonna do her thang.
Miley Cyrus recently revealed the real reason she didn't make any money off her eccentric, costume-filled 2014 Bangerz Tour—and why she is fully okay with that.
"The Bangerz Tour was an investment in myself," the 30-year-old explained in her ongoing "Used To Be Young" TikTok series on Sept. 4. "A lot of these ideas were so outlandish that no one really wanted to support me in making these pieces. And so I had big puppets, oversized beds, I came out of my own face on my tongue."
And indeed, the tour, which was for Miley's fourth studio album of the same name, featured dancers in animal costumes, cars on stage and the singer making her grand entrance down a slide shaped like a tongue coming out of a huge picture of her face.
"I didn't make a dime on this tour because I wanted the tour to be excellent," the Hannah Montana alum continued. As for her response to those who questioned her motives for orchestrating such an extravagant, lengthy tour that wouldn't turn much of a profit, she simply noted, "I said, 'There's no one I would rather invest in than myself.' So I paid for it all, to make it exactly what I thought I and the fans deserved."
The tour was the result of her partnership with creative director Diane Martel, Miley shared, revealing that it was Diane who prompted the "Wrecking Ball" singer to consider how she wanted to exit the stage each night.
"She goes, 'How would you want to end this concert? The show is so big, how do you end it?'" Miley continued. "And I wanted to end it in a Truman Show reference, so I flew out on a giant hot dog, obviously, and I left through all the clouds and the exit sign the way that Jim Carrey does because I felt like The Truman Show was really a reflection of my life."
As part of the ongoing "Used To Be Young" video series, named for her latest single, Miley has been reflecting on various stages and moments of her life. Recently, she commented on the start of what would become a decade-long relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth while the two filmed The Last Song.
"I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special," Miley shared in the Sept. 1 TikTok, "was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and real life."
She added, "So the chemistry was undeniable, and that was the beginning of a long, 10-year relationship."