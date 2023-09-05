Why Miley Cyrus Says She Didn’t Make Any Money From Her Bangerz Tour

Watch : Miley Cyrus Defends Her Decision to Not Tour in the Near Future

Every single night and every single day, she was gonna do her thang.

Miley Cyrus recently revealed the real reason she didn't make any money off her eccentric, costume-filled 2014 Bangerz Tour—and why she is fully okay with that.

"The Bangerz Tour was an investment in myself," the 30-year-old explained in her ongoing "Used To Be Young" TikTok series on Sept. 4. "A lot of these ideas were so outlandish that no one really wanted to support me in making these pieces. And so I had big puppets, oversized beds, I came out of my own face on my tongue."

And indeed, the tour, which was for Miley's fourth studio album of the same name, featured dancers in animal costumes, cars on stage and the singer making her grand entrance down a slide shaped like a tongue coming out of a huge picture of her face.

"I didn't make a dime on this tour because I wanted the tour to be excellent," the Hannah Montana alum continued. As for her response to those who questioned her motives for orchestrating such an extravagant, lengthy tour that wouldn't turn much of a profit, she simply noted, "I said, 'There's no one I would rather invest in than myself.' So I paid for it all, to make it exactly what I thought I and the fans deserved."