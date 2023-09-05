Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Make First Public Appearance Together at Beyoncé Concert

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet Still Dating Despite Reports

You'll be buzzing over this sighting.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet stepped out to attend Beyoncé's star-studded Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles on Sept. 4.

This is the first time Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Oscar nominee have been spotted out in public together since they first sparked romance rumors earlier this year.

In video footage taken from the concert and posted online, Kylie, 26, and Timothée, 27, can be seen walking into SoFi Stadium together alongside her sister Kendall Jenner.

Once in the VIP section, videos show the Kardashians star and the Wonka actor chatting closely alongside fellow celeb attendees, which included Kylie's other sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, who arrived with North West and Penelope Disick.

Kylie's mom Kris Jenner was also in attendance at Bey's birthday show alongside Corey Gamble, so it's safe to say Timothée is spending time with his rumored girlfriend's inner circle.