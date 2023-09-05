Lili Reinhart and Sydney Sweeney Prove There's No Bad Blood After Viral Red Carpet Moment

After a video of Lili Reinhart and Sydney Sweeney in Venice made fans wonder if there was any drama, the Riverdale actress and the Euphoria star shut down the speculation with a photo.

By Elyse Dupre Sep 05, 2023 12:33 AMTags
Venice Film FestivalCelebritiesLili Reinhart
Watch: Lili Reinhart & More Stars on Empowerment at 2022 WIF Honors Gala

Lili Reinhart appears to be setting the record straight on that red carpet moment with Sydney Sweeney.

In case you missed it, the Riverdale actress and the Euphoria star both attended an Armani Beauty event during the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1. As Lili posed for a celeb filled photo—one that also included Lukas Gage, Michael Evans Behling, Camila Mendes, Maude Apatow, Chase Stokes and Jonathan Daviss—on the red carpet, Sydney came over and greeted the group with a hug.

However, some fans wondered if there was any drama between the two after a video of Lili's facial expression following Sydney's entrance went viral on social media. 

"Certainly something going on," one commenter wrote on TikTok. "There's a whole vibe." Added another, "I need the teaaaa."

Well, it looks like Lili is ready to spill—and it appears there isn't any beef between her and Sydney. Seemingly shutting down the speculation, the Chemical Hearts star tweeted Sept. 4, "Stop making villains out of women every chance you get."

photos
2022 Venice Film Festival: Star Sightings

And to further disprove any tension rumors, Lili shared a photo of her and Sydney smiling on a boat ride and wrote, "We'll be over here if you need us." The White Lotus alum reiterated this message by re-sharing the post on her own Instagram Stories.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

The Unique World of Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter

2

Joe Jonas Wears Wedding Ring Amid Sophie Turner Divorce Rumors

3

Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Barker Shares Epic Message to Critics

In fact, the duo even hung out in Venice. As seen in photos shared by the Daily Mail, Lili and her boyfriend Jack Martin were spotted spending some time with Sydney and her fiancé Jonatan Davino on a stylish double-date.   

And they aren't the only stars in Venice. To see more celebrities who've been in Italy for the Venice International Film Festival, keep scrolling.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Kerry Washington
Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images
Adriana Lima
John Phillips/Getty Images For Armani Beauty
Barbara Palvin
Jacopo Raule/GC Images
George Clooney
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Amal Clooney and George Clooney
Kristy Sparow/Variety via Getty Images
Lukas Gage
Victor Boyko/Variety via Getty Images
Damien Chazelle
Kristy Sparow/Variety via Getty Images
Chase Stokes
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Luca Guadagnino
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Patrick Dempsey, Jillian Fink
Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Adam Driver
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Rita Ora
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Georgia May Jagger
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Olga Kurylenko
Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images
Landry Jones, Jojo T. Gibbs
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Danielle Marcan
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

The Unique World of Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter

2

Joe Jonas Wears Wedding Ring Amid Sophie Turner Divorce Rumors

3

Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Barker Shares Epic Message to Critics

4

Joey King Marries Steven Piet in Spain Wedding

5

How Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Built an Enduring Marriage