Lili Reinhart and Sydney Sweeney Prove There's No Bad Blood After Viral Red Carpet Moment

Lili Reinhart appears to be setting the record straight on that red carpet moment with Sydney Sweeney.
In case you missed it, the Riverdale actress and the Euphoria star both attended an Armani Beauty event during the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1. As Lili posed for a celeb filled photo—one that also included Lukas Gage, Michael Evans Behling, Camila Mendes, Maude Apatow, Chase Stokes and Jonathan Daviss—on the red carpet, Sydney came over and greeted the group with a hug.
However, some fans wondered if there was any drama between the two after a video of Lili's facial expression following Sydney's entrance went viral on social media.
"Certainly something going on," one commenter wrote on TikTok. "There's a whole vibe." Added another, "I need the teaaaa."
Well, it looks like Lili is ready to spill—and it appears there isn't any beef between her and Sydney. Seemingly shutting down the speculation, the Chemical Hearts star tweeted Sept. 4, "Stop making villains out of women every chance you get."
And to further disprove any tension rumors, Lili shared a photo of her and Sydney smiling on a boat ride and wrote, "We'll be over here if you need us." The White Lotus alum reiterated this message by re-sharing the post on her own Instagram Stories.
In fact, the duo even hung out in Venice. As seen in photos shared by the Daily Mail, Lili and her boyfriend Jack Martin were spotted spending some time with Sydney and her fiancé Jonatan Davino on a stylish double-date.
And they aren't the only stars in Venice. To see more celebrities who've been in Italy for the Venice International Film Festival, keep scrolling.