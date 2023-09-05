Lili Reinhart and Sydney Sweeney Prove There's No Bad Blood After Viral Red Carpet Moment

Watch : Lili Reinhart & More Stars on Empowerment at 2022 WIF Honors Gala

Lili Reinhart appears to be setting the record straight on that red carpet moment with Sydney Sweeney.

In case you missed it, the Riverdale actress and the Euphoria star both attended an Armani Beauty event during the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1. As Lili posed for a celeb filled photo—one that also included Lukas Gage, Michael Evans Behling, Camila Mendes, Maude Apatow, Chase Stokes and Jonathan Daviss—on the red carpet, Sydney came over and greeted the group with a hug.

However, some fans wondered if there was any drama between the two after a video of Lili's facial expression following Sydney's entrance went viral on social media.

"Certainly something going on," one commenter wrote on TikTok. "There's a whole vibe." Added another, "I need the teaaaa."

Well, it looks like Lili is ready to spill—and it appears there isn't any beef between her and Sydney. Seemingly shutting down the speculation, the Chemical Hearts star tweeted Sept. 4, "Stop making villains out of women every chance you get."