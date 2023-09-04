Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Barker Shares Epic Message to Critics

Haters, listen up: Alabama Barker has a message.
Travis Barker's daughter recently got candid on social media about dealing with critics and choosing to rise above the negativity.
Taking to Instagram Stories Sept. 3, Alabama reshared a message that read, "Sometimes I find myself wanting to clap back. Bite at everyone who barks at me. But then I look at those people, like really look at them... what kind of life they're living. The choice they're making. The things they do. Compared to who I am, what I do & how I live. And that, itself keeps me humble."
"Misery loves company, but we're cut from different cloths, made from different sauces," the message added. "Stay blessed, wish them well, and remind yourself that the evil-hearted never wins."
This isn't the first time Alabama has made it clear she won't let any online trolls bring her down. Last month, she called out hurtful comments she'd received on social media about her weight.
"Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of sentence and any ugly picture they can get of you just for views," the 17-year-old—whose mom is Shanna Moakler—said in an Aug. 20 TikTok. "I would love to see you guys getting random pictures of you taken of you when you're leaving the grocery store, in the middle of a sentence, with your mouth wide open—and let's see how beautiful you look."
Alabama also noted that she struggles with "a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease" that can affect her weight.
"So, it would be very appreciated if you guys just keep your opinions to yourself," she noted. "It'll get you further in life."
And Alabama has expressed how she tries to not pay too much attention to any negativity. As she wrote in an Aug. 13 TikTok, "People hating for no reason."