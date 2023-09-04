Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Barker Shares Epic Message to Critics

Watch : Alabama Barker Roasts Dad Travis Barker Over Baby Name

Haters, listen up: Alabama Barker has a message.

Travis Barker's daughter recently got candid on social media about dealing with critics and choosing to rise above the negativity.

Taking to Instagram Stories Sept. 3, Alabama reshared a message that read, "Sometimes I find myself wanting to clap back. Bite at everyone who barks at me. But then I look at those people, like really look at them... what kind of life they're living. The choice they're making. The things they do. Compared to who I am, what I do & how I live. And that, itself keeps me humble."

"Misery loves company, but we're cut from different cloths, made from different sauces," the message added. "Stay blessed, wish them well, and remind yourself that the evil-hearted never wins."

This isn't the first time Alabama has made it clear she won't let any online trolls bring her down. Last month, she called out hurtful comments she'd received on social media about her weight.