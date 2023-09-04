Joey King Marries Steven Piet in Spain Wedding

Watch : Joey King Announces ENGAGEMENT to Steven Piet

Joey King has sealed the deal with her kissing booth partner for life.

The Kissing Booth star married Steve Piet on Spain's island Mallorca Sept. 2, according to multiple outlets such as People and Just Jared. E! News has reached out to Joey and Steven's reps and have not heard back.

The news comes almost a week after Joey appeared to tease her nuptials.

"Love is cool!" she captioned an Aug. 27 post that showed her and the director smiling and kissing while on a trip to Portugal. "Love is grand! Love is kissing in front of the Fonte dos Amores and having too many caipirinhas together."

And this wasn't the first glimpse inside their road to the altar. In July, Joey gave fans a peek at her bachelorette party in Napa Valley by posting pictures of herself wearing a veil and holding a cheeky cookie.

Joey and Steven announced their engagement in March 2022 after two and a half years of dating.