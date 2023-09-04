Joey King Marries Steven Piet in Spain Wedding

Joey King has sealed the deal with her kissing booth partner for life.
The Kissing Booth star married Steve Piet on Spain's island Mallorca Sept. 2, according to multiple outlets such as People and Just Jared. E! News has reached out to Joey and Steven's reps and have not heard back.
The news comes almost a week after Joey appeared to tease her nuptials.
"Love is cool!" she captioned an Aug. 27 post that showed her and the director smiling and kissing while on a trip to Portugal. "Love is grand! Love is kissing in front of the Fonte dos Amores and having too many caipirinhas together."
And this wasn't the first glimpse inside their road to the altar. In July, Joey gave fans a peek at her bachelorette party in Napa Valley by posting pictures of herself wearing a veil and holding a cheeky cookie.
Joey and Steven announced their engagement in March 2022 after two and a half years of dating.
"I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," the actress gushed on Instagram at the time while sharing photos from the filmmaker's proposal. "I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let's do it."
And Steven has not shied away from showing his love for Joey, including when he celebrated her birthday with a sweet tribute on social media.
"You're sitting right next to me rn waiting for Marcel the Shell to start and I'm feeling so incredibly lucky that I get to experience this life hand in hand with my favorite person. Happy Birthday my beautiful bride-to-be," he wrote July 2022. "It's crazy how much I love you."