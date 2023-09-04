Lionel Messi’s L.A. Game Scores Star-Studded Attendees: See Selena Gomez, Prince Harry and More

Watch : Selena Gomez Hilariously Flirts With Soccer Players: "I'm Single!"

Timeout—how many celebs scored a ticket to see Lionel Messi?

Several, it would seem. The stands of L.A.'s BMO Stadium were flooded with Hollywood stars looking to see the Argentinian player take the field alongside his new team, Inter Miami, as they faced off against the Los Angeles Football Club on Sept. 3.

Just some of the A-Listers there to witness Lionel, often dubbed the greatest of all time, lead his team to a three-to-one victory were Leonardo DiCaprio (who was seen beating the heat with a popsicle), Will Ferrell, Edward Norton, and, fittingly, Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt, among many others.

During the game, Lionel made two assists while Facundo Farias, Jordi Alba and Leonardo Campana each scored a goal. This brings the Florida team to a club record streak of 11 wins.

Lionel joined Inter Miami back in July, hot off Argentina's World Cup win, with his contract signed through the 2025 Major League Soccer season.