Lionel Messi’s L.A. Game Scores Star-Studded Attendees: See Selena Gomez, Prince Harry and More

There was plenty of star power both on and off the field at Lionel Messi’s recent game in Los Angeles with Leonardo DiCaprio, Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell and more stars attending.

Watch: Selena Gomez Hilariously Flirts With Soccer Players: "I'm Single!"

Timeout—how many celebs scored a ticket to see Lionel Messi?

Several, it would seem. The stands of L.A.'s BMO Stadium were flooded with Hollywood stars looking to see the Argentinian player take the field alongside his new team, Inter Miami, as they faced off against the Los Angeles Football Club on Sept. 3.

Just some of the A-Listers there to witness Lionel, often dubbed the greatest of all time, lead his team to a three-to-one victory were Leonardo DiCaprio (who was seen beating the heat with a popsicle), Will FerrellEdward Norton, and, fittingly, Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt, among many others.

During the game, Lionel made two assists while Facundo FariasJordi Alba and Leonardo Campana each scored a goal. This brings the Florida team to a club record streak of 11 wins.

Lionel joined Inter Miami back in July, hot off Argentina's World Cup win, with his contract signed through the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

photos
Kim Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and Others Celebrate Lionel Messi's Miami Debut

"I am honored to welcome Leo Messi and his family to their new home," said Inter Miami CF Managing Owner, Jorge Mas, at the time of the 36-year-old's signing. "In 2018, we made a promise to build an ambitious club that would attract the world's elite players. I couldn't be prouder that a player of Leo's caliber is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community. The next phase of our adventure starts here, and I can't wait to see Leo take to the pitch."

Trending Stories

1

The Unique World of Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter

2

Joe Jonas Wears Wedding Ring Amid Sophie Turner Divorce Rumors

3

How Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Built an Enduring Marriage

To see the roster of celebrities who appeared to have a ball at the match, keep reading. 

Harry How via Getty Images
Lionel Messi

The soccer star throws a thumbs up during Inter Miami's game against LAFC, ending in a three-to-one Miami victory.

Harry How via Getty Images
Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex had a royally good time as he watched Messi on the field. 

Instagram (glenpowell)
Glen Powell & Owen Wilson

The Top Gun: Maverick star shared this snap alongside the Zoolander actor to his Instagram Story from the game. 

X (mariolopezviva)
Mario Lopez & Selena Gomez

The Access host shared this pic of him and the singer to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "Biggest soccer game of the year brought out all things shiny in LA!"

Instagram (mariolopez)
Mario Lopez & Steven Yeun

Mario also shared this pic alongside the Beef actor to his Instagram after the game. 

Instagram (Tyga)
Tyga & King Cairo

The rapper had a father-son outing with his 10-year-old, captioning an Instagram post, "Most Important What Matters."

