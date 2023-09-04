Lionel Messi’s L.A. Game Scores Star-Studded Attendees: See Selena Gomez, Prince Harry and More

Timeout—how many celebs scored a ticket to see Lionel Messi?
Several, it would seem. The stands of L.A.'s BMO Stadium were flooded with Hollywood stars looking to see the Argentinian player take the field alongside his new team, Inter Miami, as they faced off against the Los Angeles Football Club on Sept. 3.
Just some of the A-Listers there to witness Lionel, often dubbed the greatest of all time, lead his team to a three-to-one victory were Leonardo DiCaprio (who was seen beating the heat with a popsicle), Will Ferrell, Edward Norton, and, fittingly, Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt, among many others.
During the game, Lionel made two assists while Facundo Farias, Jordi Alba and Leonardo Campana each scored a goal. This brings the Florida team to a club record streak of 11 wins.
Lionel joined Inter Miami back in July, hot off Argentina's World Cup win, with his contract signed through the 2025 Major League Soccer season.
"I am honored to welcome Leo Messi and his family to their new home," said Inter Miami CF Managing Owner, Jorge Mas, at the time of the 36-year-old's signing. "In 2018, we made a promise to build an ambitious club that would attract the world's elite players. I couldn't be prouder that a player of Leo's caliber is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community. The next phase of our adventure starts here, and I can't wait to see Leo take to the pitch."
