Joe Jonas Wears Wedding Ring Amid Sophie Turner Divorce Rumors

Watch : Joe Jonas' SWEET Tribute to Sophie Turner After Baby No. 2

It might still be too early to call S.O.S.

Joe Jonas recently shared a snap from his Labor Day weekend festivities, and one particular detail caught fans' attention. As rumors spread that he and his wife of four years Sophie Turner might be headed towards divorce, the Jonas Brothers member prominently sported his wedding ring on his left hand.

"Happy Labor Day weekend everyone," Joe captioned his Sept. 3 post. "This tour has be incredible so far! Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow."

As the picture showed, that family time included hanging out with brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas by a fire pit at sunset. And while Sophie was not featured in the snap, Joe's wedding ring was fully on display.

Rumors began swirling about the couple—who share daughter Willa, 3, and a second daughter, 13 months, whose name has yet to be revealed—after multiple outlets reported that Joe had retained a divorce lawyer.

E! News has reached out to reps for both Joe and Sophie but has not heard back. At this time, neither the musician nor the actress have specifically commented on the rumors, and nothing has been confirmed at this time.