Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell Dead at 56

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The music world is in mourning.

Steve Harwell, former lead singer of rock band Smash Mouth, has died following a lengthy health battle. He was 56. A specific cause of death was not revealed.

"Steve Harwell passed away this morning September 4, 2023 at his home in Boise Idaho," his rep Robert Hayes said in a statement obtained by E! News. "He was surrounded by family and friends and passed peacefully and comfortably."

The news comes one day after Hayes had confirmed to E! News that Harwell was in hospice care at home. The musician is preceded in death by his and Michelle Laroque's son Presley Scott Harwell, who died at age 6 months of complications from acute lymphocytic leukemia in 2001.

Harwell co-founded Smash Mouth in San Jose, Calif. in 1994. Throughout the next few years, the group rose to international fame with hits such as "Walkin' on the Sun," "All Star" and a cover of The Monkees' 1966 song "I'm a Believer," which was written by Neil Diamond. The latter two tracks were featured in the animated 2001 movie Shrek.

In addition to his music career, Harwell also made a cameo in the 2001 comedy film Rat Race and starred on the VHI reality show The Surreal Life in 2006.