Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell Is in Hospice Care

Steve Harwell, the retired lead singer of rock band Smash Mouth, is receiving hospice care following a lengthy health battle.

The 56-year-old is "resting at home" and "being cared for by his fiancé and hospice care," his rep, Robert Hayes, told E! News in a statement Sept. 3. "Although Steve is here with us still, sadly it will only be for a short time. We would hope that people would respect Steve and his family's privacy during this difficult time."

Entertainment Weekly quoted a rep for the band as saying Steve is back home with "only a week or so to live," adding that for the past three days, his loved ones have gathered to be with him.

Harwell co-founded Smash Mouth in 1994 and the group rose to international fame with hits such as "All Star," "Walkin' on the Sun" and a cover of The Monkees' "I'm a Believer," which is featured in the 2001 animated film Shrek.

"Steve's iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation," his rep told E! News. "Steve loved the fans and loved to perform."