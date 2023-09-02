Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Make a Splash During Honeymoon in Italy After Wedding

Derek Hough and his new wife Hayley Erbert jetted off to Italy for their first trip as a married couple after tying the knot last weekend. Find out more about their trip.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are quickstepping their way into newlywed bliss—in Italy!.

The two embarked on a romantic honeymoon following their wedding last weekend. The Dancing With the Stars pro dancer-turned-judge and his wife, a longtime troupe dancer on the show, shared a video montage of their visit on his Instagram Sept. 2.

"Part 1- First trip as a married couple," the post's caption read. "There should be a name for that #mrandmrshough."

Based on the footage, the two visited the Lake Como area. Derek, 29, and Hayley, 28, are seen kissing on a boat, jumping together into the water, enjoying pasta dishes and gelato and shopping and sightseeing in what appears to be the village of Bellagio.

Derek and Hayley, a DWTS troupe dancer, married Aug. 26 in a ceremony in front of family and friends in a redwood forest in Monterey County in Northern California. The groom's sister and show co-host Julianne Hough and her ex-husband Brooks Laich were members of the wedding party.

Other guests included fellow DWTS co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, fellow dance pros and married couple Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, and several of Derek's former dance partners, such as Shawn Johnson, as well as other fellow celebs.

Instagram / Derek Hough

Look back at Derek and Hayley's road to romance below:

Instagram / Derek Hough
Just Married + Honeymoon

The two honeymoon in Italy following their Aug. 26, 2023 wedding in California.

David Livingston/WireImage
June 2023: Elemental Premiere

The two get cozy at the launch of the Disney-Pixar film.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards
June 2022: Engaged

Hayley flashes her engagement ring at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation
March 2022: Oscars Party Date

The two appear at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscars viewing party.

Brian Feinzimer/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images
March 2022: Oscars Party Dance

The two dance as they arrive at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
May 2022: Top Gun: Maverick Premiere

The two walk the red carpet.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
August 2021: Emmy Winner

The two appear at the Creative Arts Emmys, where Derek won Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming for his work on Dancing with the Stars.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
August 2021: Respect Premiere

The two are all smiles at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles.

ABC via Getty Images
November 2020: Disney Holiday Singalong

The two dance on the special

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
February 2020: Oscars Party Date

The two pose for pics at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar viewing party.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
October 2019: They Are the Ones Who Hug

The two attend the premiere of Netflix's El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
September 2018: Emmys After-Party Date

The two appear at HBO's post-Emmys celebration.

Phillip Faraone/WireImage
May 2018: May the Force Be With You

The two attend the Hollywood premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Niceguy/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
November 2017: Jet-Setters

The two arrive at LAX from a trip.

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Caruso
November 2017: Christmas Tree Lighting

Hayley joins Derek as he hosts The Americana at Brand shopping mall's Christmas tree lighting event, presented by BMW, in Glendale, Calif.=

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
October 2017: Happy Halloween

The two attend the star-studded Casamigos Halloween Party.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
September 2017: Emmys Date

Hayley joins Derek as his date for the Creative Arts Emmys, where he was nominated for Outstanding Choreography for his work on Dancing With the Stars.

David Livingston/Getty Images
August 2017: Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the Television Academy's 2017 Choreography Peer Group Celebration at Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, Calif.

Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images
September 2016: Creative Arts Emmys Governors Ball

The two get glammed up for a star-studded night out.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Tony Robbins
July 2016: Derek & Hayley Step Out

The two begin going out to public events. Here they are at the 2016 premiere of the Tony Robbins Netflix documentary I Am Not Your Guru.

Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
October 2015: Hayley Joins Dancing With the Stars

Derek and Hayley met back in 2014 when she performed on his and sister Julianne Hough's tour. A Dancing With the Stars producer was impressed with Hayley and she was called to interview to join the show's troupe and got the job the following year, according to the Hutchington News. Also in 2015, she and Derek began dating.

