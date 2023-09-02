Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Make a Splash During Honeymoon in Italy After Wedding

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are quickstepping their way into newlywed bliss—in Italy!.
The two embarked on a romantic honeymoon following their wedding last weekend. The Dancing With the Stars pro dancer-turned-judge and his wife, a longtime troupe dancer on the show, shared a video montage of their visit on his Instagram Sept. 2.
"Part 1- First trip as a married couple," the post's caption read. "There should be a name for that #mrandmrshough."
Based on the footage, the two visited the Lake Como area. Derek, 29, and Hayley, 28, are seen kissing on a boat, jumping together into the water, enjoying pasta dishes and gelato and shopping and sightseeing in what appears to be the village of Bellagio.
Derek and Hayley, a DWTS troupe dancer, married Aug. 26 in a ceremony in front of family and friends in a redwood forest in Monterey County in Northern California. The groom's sister and show co-host Julianne Hough and her ex-husband Brooks Laich were members of the wedding party.
Other guests included fellow DWTS co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, fellow dance pros and married couple Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, and several of Derek's former dance partners, such as Shawn Johnson, as well as other fellow celebs.
Look back at Derek and Hayley's road to romance below: