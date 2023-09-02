Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Make a Splash During Honeymoon in Italy After Wedding

Watch : Derek Hough Is Excited to Judge "DWTS" and Talks Carole Baskin

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are quickstepping their way into newlywed bliss—in Italy!.

The two embarked on a romantic honeymoon following their wedding last weekend. The Dancing With the Stars pro dancer-turned-judge and his wife, a longtime troupe dancer on the show, shared a video montage of their visit on his Instagram Sept. 2.

"Part 1- First trip as a married couple," the post's caption read. "There should be a name for that #mrandmrshough."

Based on the footage, the two visited the Lake Como area. Derek, 29, and Hayley, 28, are seen kissing on a boat, jumping together into the water, enjoying pasta dishes and gelato and shopping and sightseeing in what appears to be the village of Bellagio.

Derek and Hayley, a DWTS troupe dancer, married Aug. 26 in a ceremony in front of family and friends in a redwood forest in Monterey County in Northern California. The groom's sister and show co-host Julianne Hough and her ex-husband Brooks Laich were members of the wedding party.